World Cancer Institute Perspectives on Cancer and Covid 19: Cancer Development, Progression, and Prevention in a COVID world of intensified infections, vaccine hesitancy and enlarging virus transmissibility by those already vaccinated

Sassover continued: "Worldwide cancer treatment and disease management are primarily directed to active treatment protocols targeting 6 solid tumor categorizes and 4 hematologic cancers. Within this very substantial and increasing patient universe COVID risks and aggressive new virus variants globally have resulted in cancelled treatment sessions, reduced availability of clinical support and facilities availability to assure continuity of treatment. These realities present daily risk of cancer progression and extended illness directly attributable to Covid driven disruption in global medical health care."

Direct responses from epidemiologists and other medical experts underscore the significance of recent disruptive developments:

Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University epidemiologist, commented after reviewing new CDC August 2021 data:

"I think the central issue is that vaccinated people are probably involved to a substantial extent in the transmission of delta," "In some sense, vaccination is now about personal protection — protecting oneself against severe disease. Herd immunity is not relevant as we are seeing plenty of evidence of repeat and breakthrough infections. The document underscores what scientists and experts have been saying for months: It is time to shift how people think about the pandemic."

The Washington Post's latest findings, resulting from their recent research to address the contradictory realities occurring across the US, have now been empirically confirmed and documented.

The therapeutic response has been further augmented by FDA approval of a 3rd injection dose intended for the ' immuno compromised ' sector.

The current clinical landscape is defined by:

Continuing confirmation of virus mutations -specifically a parallel Delta/Lambda presence,

The precarious set of theories by CDC/FDA to contain possible escalation in scale of the worldwide pandemic.

Revealing levels of increasing pan global treatment resistance possibly with combustible effects of those fully vaccinated becoming clinical catalysts for manifold increase in transmissibility per Washington Post report of August 2021

COVID mutations, hybrid disease replication and now accumulating evidence of more broadly enabled transmissibility by the vaccinated population in the US …and possibly globally.

The initial emergence of this clinical aberration was first detected, analyzed and reported by Israel within their highly vaccinated population.

Are Delta and Lambda only two of a likely series of continuing evolutionary rogue variants borne of a multiplicity of cross pollinating mutations?

Sassover continued:

"Certainly a deeper reassessment and realistic view must be taken if the US is confronting a series of parallel medical events with empirically validated clinical progression of the virus attributable to elevated viral loads transmitted by vaccinated segments of the population –as the just released Washington Post disclosed data indicates.

This new data reveal coupled with diminishing vaccine efficacy in relation to 'severe level infections' and soon possibly piercing the threshold of reduced protection from the top tier -'severe disease/hospitalization'– category of previously robust protection, then we have transitioned-unwittingly- to a trendline of vaccine errant MOA-modes of action that have morphed in scale and magnitude unanticipated from inception of mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna.

Overview of Covid Risk

A majority of Americans in highly vaccinated counties now live in Covid hot spots, according to Washington Post analysis of August 12 2021

Two-thirds of Americans in highly vaccinated counties now live in coronavirus hot spots, according to an analysis by The Washington Post, as outbreaks of the highly transmissible delta variant - once concentrated in poorly vaccinated pockets - ignite in more populated and immunized areas.

The Post analysis illustrates how rapidly the state of the pandemic changed in July from a problem for the unvaccinated to a nationwide concern inclusive of the approximately 58% vaccinated segment of the US population.

The Post classified;

The highest top quarter of counties as high vaccination, with at least 54% of the population fully vaccinated.

The lowest quarter of counties were classified as low vaccination, with fewer than 40% of the population fully vaccinated.

The CDC identifies hot spots as areas with high and rising caseloads, as compared with areas with moderate or low covid-19 outbreaks.

CDC confirms on Fourth of July, just four percent of residents of highly vaccinated communities lived in hot spots, compared with 13% of people in low-vaccination areas.

The outbreaks initially grew in the poorly vaccinated areas, where 28% of residents lived in hot spots as of July 14 , compared with 13% of residents in highly vaccinated communities.

The gap narrowed in recent weeks as cases surged in major West Coast cities, South Florida urban centers and the New York-to-Boston corridor.

By August, it closed. About two-thirds of residents living in both highly and poorly vaccinated counties are now in hot spots with high and rising caseloads.

Living in a hot spot while vaccinated today is much safer than living in a hot spot while unvaccinated last summer. □High-vaccination states have one-third the number of new cases per capita as low-vaccination states.

Oregon is seeing such differences as hospitalizations reach all-time highs and Portland , in a county where two-thirds are fully vaccinated, is a hot spot alongside sparsely vaccinated rural counties.

"We are dealing with a new foe that's so much more contagious, so it doesn't require that high of a percentage of unvaccinated people to spread but it is spreading faster in those parts of the state seeing lower vaccination rates," said Dean Sidelinger, Oregon's state epidemiologist. "Those counties with higher vaccination rates have a fairly slow rise in hospitalizations, but the counties with the lower vaccination rates have a much steeper rise in hospitalizations."

Public health leaders in highly vaccinated hot spots attributed the outbreaks to several reasons.

Even urban areas that can boast high vaccination rates have hundreds of thousands or millions of susceptible unvaccinated residents who are at greater risk of contracting the virus than during earlier spikes because businesses have reopened. Masks are often not required in public, and the delta variant spreads more easily.

Well-vaccinated areas are not bubbles: Infected visitors are spreading the virus and residents are traveling to more poorly vaccinated places and getting sick.

Breakthrough infections do not appear to be as extremely rare as hoped, accounting for more than a fifth of new recent infections in Los Angeles ; New Haven, Conn. ; and Oregon , officials said.

A CDC -Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of an outbreak in Provincetown, Mass. where three-quarters of the infected were fully vaccinated, bolstering suspicions vaccinated people are more easily spreading the transmissible delta variant even in vaccinated communities. More than 1,000 people were infected; seven were hospitalized.

The study raised concerns among public health officials in highly vaccinated communities about immunized people spreading the virus to vulnerable people, including children under 12, who are not eligible for vaccines.

"We don't want to begin to see outbreaks in our children," said Lori Freeman, chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. "It's not all about people who choose not to get vaccinated; it's about the people who simply cannot get vaccinated either."

Los Angeles County was one of the first to recognize that risk when it urged all residents to wear masks in late June and imposed an indoor mask mandate in mid-July, even though 61% of eligible people were fully vaccinated at the time.

Officials cited data from Israel in July 2021 suggesting vaccinated people may be spreading the highly contagious delta variant. Their fears appeared to be well founded: A quarter of July infections were among fully vaccinated people.

"When you don't know something or don't know something well, we learned the lesson with Covid is you are better off being cautious," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

But Los Angeles County health officials credit the universal masking order for helping to control the latest surge, citing slower case growth than in parts of California without mask mandates.

Ferrer said she was wary of California's June 15 full reopening from the start. Even though vaccinated people as individuals are protected, the communities they live in are not out of the woods when no major jurisdiction has reached the 80 to 90% immunity some experts now believe is necessary to protect against delta outbreaks.

"It's hard to just sort of say at this point without there being community immunity, we are going to be a hands-off operation," Ferrer said. "The more transmission, the more chance of mutations and the more chance one of these mutations may evade the vaccines."

While much of the summer coronavirus surge has been concentrated in the South and around the Ozarks, cities in the Northeast have started to emerge as hot spots.

The CDC last week dubbed New Haven the first Connecticut jurisdiction at high risk for transmission even though it is 62% fully vaccinated.

World Cancer Institute's view is predominantly but not entirely observed through the lens of cancer dynamics and disease management by Cancer medical professionals.

in this regard the potential enlarging palette of disease risk and uncertainty in the mRNA drug category that to date has only received EUA…Emergency Use Authorization interim approval but which rapidly initiated a global immunization effort, having now reached an inoculation threshold comprising a vast human population aggregate -- but all without the benefit of full regulatory FDA approval.

Rampant fervent advocacy for 3rd dose booster shots appear to address the population segment of the 'immuno compromised' yet not predicated on any substantive body of informed assessment to warrant this clinical strategy when the operative drug mRNA technology still lacks formal FDA approval.

The emergent scenario of the vaccinated population being virus spreaders due to the mechanisms of mRNA vaccine function looms as a dimension of enlarging risk and irreducible uncertainty not currently calculable if true.

