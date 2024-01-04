World Canned Oxygen Market Analysis Report 2023-2029: How Canned Oxygen is Changing the Fitness Game, Oxygen Squirts Revolutionize Athletic Recovery and Performance

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canned Oxygen: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2023 to 2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canned oxygen markets at $103 million in 2022 are anticipated to achieve rapid growth of 91.3% CAGR through 2029.

Canned oxygen provides new markets for the soda bottling and beer companies, among others. Squirts of oxygen help athletes recover from energy depletion at the end of a sprint. They help old people exercise longer; they help rid the body of carbon dioxide manufactured by fat. Everyone has seen the football players take a squirt of oxygen while sitting on the bench to recover from a sprint and go out there again to participate in the next play.

Athletes challenged to recover after a sprint, those who want to recover from fatigue after a workout can use canned oxygen to get going again. Old people on a walk can use a squirt of canned oxygen to recover stamina. Fatigue is a result of a constriction of the blood flow between organs, between the heart and the lungs.

People with fatigue can benefit from use of canned oxygen because it gets more oxygen to the heart and other organs, gets the oxygen past the lungs to the heart. An early paper in 2014 on an invasive pulmonary test describes an intermittent decline in mixed venous oxygen saturation (SvO2) from 55.4% in the lungs to 21.0% in the heart for people doing strenuous exercise.

Benefits of Canned Oxygen

  • Squirts of oxygen: Help athletes recover from energy depletion at the end of a sprint
  • Help with hiking
  • Help older people exercise longer
  • Help rid the body of carbon dioxide manufactured by fat
  • Help with high altitudes
  • Promote wellness through longer exercise

Key Topics Covered:

Canned Oxygen Equipment - Executive Summary

Canned Oxygen: Fatigue, Shortness Of Breath And Lightheadedness Upon Exertion

1. Canned Oxygen Market Description and Market Dynamics
1.1 Oxygen in the Human Body
1.2 Oxygen for Fatigue

2. Canned Oxygen Market Shares and Forecasts
2.1 Canned Oxygen for Exercise Recovery
2.1.1 Boost Oxygen Treatment
2.2 Canned Oxygen Market Shares:
2.3 Canned Oxygen Market Forecasts
2.3.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts
2.3.2 Oxygen Concentrators Market by Application - COPD, PAH/Heart Failure, Obesity
2.3.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Units and Dollars
2.3.4 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Installed Base
2.4 Canned Oxygen Segments
2.4.1 Worldwide Patients on Oxygen Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2023-2028
2.4.2 Hospital at Home Is Poised To Grow
2.4.3 Telemedicine Being Integrated Into Homecare
2.5 Canned Oxygen Prices
2.6 Canned Oxygen Regional Market Analysis

3. Canned Oxygen Market
3.1 Blood Gas Free Oxygen
3.2 White Paper: Supplemental oxygen can remedy both low and high carbon dioxide blood levels to improve endurance. The pulse oximeter does not measure all the oxygen in the body.
3.1.1 Pulse Oximeters Measure Oxygen Attached to Hemoglobin, Not Free Oxygen in Blood
3.1.2 Dynamic Balance Of Oxygen And Carbon Dioxide In The Body
3.2 Fat Cells Manufacture Carbon Dioxide
3.3 Supplemental Recreational Oxygen Helps The Body Remove Carbon Dioxide

4. Canned Oxygen
4.1 Canned Oxygen Use by Athletes
4.2 Research Studies Documenting Value of Canned Oxygen
4.3 Types of Oxygen Systems
4.3.1 Home Care Treatment Trends.
4.3.2 Technological Trends.
4.3.3 Society's Mainstreaming of People with Disabilities.
4.3.4 Distribution Channels
4.3.5 Oxygen Therapy Systems
4.4 Marketing Canned Oxygen Globally
4.9.1 Asthma

5 Canned Oxygen Equipment Company Description
5.1 Boost Oxygen
3.1.3 Boost Oxygen Revenue
5.2 Caire, AirSep & SeQual Oxygen Products
5.3 Chart Industries
5.3.1 Chart/Caire Medical
5.3.2 Chart Industries Revenue
5.3.3 Chart Caire/AirSep/Sequal
5.3.4 Chart Industries Product Groups
5.3.5 Chart Industries Global Presence
5.3.6 Chart Industries/AirSep
5.4 Drive - DeVilbiss Healthcare
5.4.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Moves Production Back to the USA
5.4.2 Drive Medical Facilities Locations
5.4.3 Drive Medical Markets
5.5 First Class Medical
5.5.1 1st Class Medical Used and Refurbished Concentrators:
5.6 Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.
5.6.1 Foshan Keyhub Shunde, Guangdong Province, China
5.6.2 Keyhub Shunde Oxygen Concentrators And Inner Core Component Production Capacity
5.7 Gardner Denver/Thomas Compressors
5.8 GSE
5.9 Inogen
5.10 Invacare
5.11 Jiuxin Medical
5.11.1 Jiuxin Medical Jogger Portable Ventilator
5.11.2 Jiuxin Medical ICU Ventilator Detachable 10.4"TFT Color Screen
5.12 Longfian Scitech
5.12.1 Longfian Scitech Portable and Other Oxygen
5.12.2 Longfian Scitech JAY-20 Industry Oxygen
5.12.3 Longfian Scitech Oxygen Analyzer
5.13 Merits
5.14 Nidek Medical
5.15 NTK
5.16 Precision Medical
5.17 O2 Energy
5.17.1 O2 Energy Blast
5.18 O2 Concepts Oxlife
5.20 OxyGo
5.20.1 OxyGo LLC has acquired LIFE Corporation
5.20.2 OxyGo
5.21 Oxygen Plus
5.22 Philips/Respironics
5.23 Teijin Group
5.24 Oxygen Supplier Companies

