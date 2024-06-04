World Caring Day is June 7th - A Day to Support and Lift-up Family Caregivers Everywhere

In support of World Caring Day, CaringBridge Staff offer a special $10,000 2-day Match

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform, recognizes World Caring Day on Friday, June 7th, 2024. The day is an invitation to take action and shine a light on family caregivers and the support they provide for a loved one going through a health journey.

Ways to Help:

Join us in lifting up family caregivers everywhere World Caring Day is June 7 Share, Support, Experience #WorldCaringDay

Share CaringBridge

CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness that are prevalent among family caregivers. Join CaringBridge in an effort to surround caregivers with support and help make a positive impact on emotional health and social support. Share CaringBridge with a caregiver to get access to tools to help share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect with a supportive community.

Share a Story

Join the conversation on social media using #WorldCaringDay to highlight and recognize a family caregiver who has made a significant impact in your life or community. Share a caregiver story, or photos, and express gratitude for dedication and compassion.

Offer Support

Offer support to the family caregivers in your life. Whether it's supporting transportation needs, delivering meals, providing respite care, or simply offering a listening ear, your presence and assistance can make a world of difference. For practical tips on how to help during a health crisis, click here .

Experience the Illumination

Experience World Caring Day firsthand by visiting illuminated landmarks in your area. Check out the list of 46 landmarks across 23 U.S. states, 4 countries, and 3 continents that will light up in celebration of World Caring Day here.

Donate

A special match by CaringBridge staff doubles the impact of contributions made on www.caringbridge.org up to $10,000 June 6 – June 7, 2024.

CaringBridge is for Everyone

CaringBridge is a safe, private, and ad-free space for family caregivers to share their loved one's health journey or their own journey. It's a trusted place for social, emotional, and functional support, from communicating updates, coordinating help, and receiving love, hope, support, and strength from friends and family. CaringBridge user Huzefa, who cared for his wife Sabeeha through her cancer journey, echoes this, "The caregiver's journey is an endless journey. I would not have been able to remain as positive if it was not for CaringBridge to offload that part of it. It gave me the forum to be positive, to be open, to be vulnerable." Read more about Huzefa and Sabeeha's journey here.

Tia Newcomer, CaringBridge CEO, emphasizes the importance of support and community during a health journey, stating, "Caring for a loved one during a health challenge is overwhelming and stressful, in fact 40% of unpaid family caregivers report feeling isolated and unsupported. World Caring Day acknowledges the profound positive impact of connection and support in our lives. This insight is woven into the very fabric of our vision – A world where no one goes through a health journey alone. In 2023, 5.5 million messages of support were posted on CaringBridge pages, and 144 million total visits were made to CaringBridge to offer or receive support and encouragement."

Read more about Tia here.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world.

To support family caregivers, and to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at CaringBridge.org/give.

SOURCE CaringBridge