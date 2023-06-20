World Cell and Gene Therapy Deal Making and Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Amylan, Bristol Myers, Dendreon, Gilead, Novartis, & Smith and Nephew

20 Jun, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Market and Deals Analysis, 2023: Financings, Partnering, Mergers and Acquisitions, Tech Transfers, IPOs, and Other Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CGT deals amounted to a staggering $40 billion in 2022.
This report tracks the dealmaking and market opportunity for cell and gene therapy companies. A lot of attention is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently.
The report finds that the volume of deals between companies and other funding entities involving CGT is up, and companies have continued to receive large amounts of investment despite a decline from 2021 levels of investment.
While the concepts of gene therapy and cell therapy have been investigated for decades, there were major challenges in the early years. Through incremental progress, and the gradual introduction of enabling tools such as CRISPR and next-generation sequencing (NGS), cell and gene therapy has emerged into a highly active area. There are now many approved therapies with proven track records.
As the new tools have lowered the barriers to entry for the industry, over 1,500 companies have been created or have become involved.
The following is just some of the information in this report:
- Most Active Deal-Making Companies
- Deals per Month, April 2021-March 2023
- Deals by Type - Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment; Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; Manufacturing, Supply Chain; Outreach, Philanthropy, Education; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout, Restructure; Conclude/Terminate Deal; Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation
- Venture Capital and Private Funding Deals by Month, January 2021-March 2023 (Total count)
- Regional Venture Capital/Private Funding Shares [North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World] (%)
- Total Number of Mergers and Acquisitions, By Month
- Average Merger/Acquisition Amount, By Quarter [Q1 2021-Q1 2023] ($M)
- List of M&As [Company 1, Company 2, Details, Amount, w/Milestones, Date]
- Most Frequent Types of Deals, by Quarter, by Category [Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment; Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; and Manufacturing, Supply Chain] (Total number)
- Most Active Companies in Acquisition/Merger/Strategic Investment
- Most Active Companies in Overall Deals, Collaborations
- Estimated Market Forecasts for Cell and Gene Therapies by Type (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy)
- Estimated Market Forecasts by Region (North America, EU, APAC, Other)
- Estimated Market Forecasts for CGT by Disease Category (Oncology, Other)
Companies Featured
- Amylan
- Bristol Myers
- Dendreon
- Gilead
- Novartis
- Smith and Nephew
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- $40.2 Billion in Funding During 202
- Quarterly Funding Amounts
- Quarterly Funding Category Shares, Q1 2021 Through Q1 2023
- Quarterly Deal Counts by Category, Q1 2021 - Q1 2023
- Growth in Collaborations, Manufacturing/Supply Chain Deals, Licensing, Distribution/ Co-Marketing Highlight Activity in Cell and Gene Therapy
- A Look at Less Frequent CGT Deal Types
- Synopsis of Most Active Deal-Making Companies
Chapter 2: Venture Capital & Private Funding
- VC/Private Funding in Flux
Chapter 3: Strategic Investments
- Strategic Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy
- Most Active Companies
Chapter 4: IPOs, FPOs, & SPACs
- North America Sees the Majority of Proceeds from IPOs, FPOs, SPACs
Chapter 5: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
- Growing Numbers of M&A, Despite Lower Average Value
- Most Active Companies
Chapter 6: Technology/Research/Strategic Collaborations
- CGT Market Sees a Broad Variety of Collaborations
- Most Active Companies
Chapter 7: Licensing
- Stable Levels of Licensing in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market
- Most Active Companies
Chapter 8: Manufacturing and Supply Chain
- Major Growth in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Activity in CGT
- Most Active Companies
Chapter 9: Public Outreach, Education, & Philanthropy
- CGT Market Focusing Less on Public Outreach, Patient/ Consumer/ Trainee Education, and Philanthropy
Chapter 10: Distribution & Co-Marketing
- A Look at CGT Distribution and Co-Marketing Deals
- Most Active Companies
Chapter 11: Other - JV, Restructuring, Termination, Spinoffs
- A Look at Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy
Chapter 12: Other - New Facilities, Expansion; Real Estate
