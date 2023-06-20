World Cell and Gene Therapy Deal Making and Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Amylan, Bristol Myers, Dendreon, Gilead, Novartis, & Smith and Nephew

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Market and Deals Analysis, 2023: Financings, Partnering, Mergers and Acquisitions, Tech Transfers, IPOs, and Other Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CGT deals amounted to a staggering $40 billion in 2022.

This report tracks the dealmaking and market opportunity for cell and gene therapy companies. A lot of attention is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently.

The report finds that the volume of deals between companies and other funding entities involving CGT is up, and companies have continued to receive large amounts of investment despite a decline from 2021 levels of investment.

While the concepts of gene therapy and cell therapy have been investigated for decades, there were major challenges in the early years. Through incremental progress, and the gradual introduction of enabling tools such as CRISPR and next-generation sequencing (NGS), cell and gene therapy has emerged into a highly active area. There are now many approved therapies with proven track records.

As the new tools have lowered the barriers to entry for the industry, over 1,500 companies have been created or have become involved.

The following is just some of the information in this report:

Most Active Deal-Making Companies

Deals per Month, April 2021- March 2023

Deals by Type - Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment; Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; Manufacturing, Supply Chain; Outreach, Philanthropy, Education; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout, Restructure; Conclude/Terminate Deal; Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation

Venture Capital and Private Funding Deals by Month, January 2021- March 2023 (Total count)

(Total count) Regional Venture Capital/Private Funding Shares [ North America , Europe , APAC, Rest of World] (%)

, , APAC, Rest of World] (%) Total Number of Mergers and Acquisitions, By Month

Average Merger/Acquisition Amount, By Quarter [Q1 2021-Q1 2023] ($M)

List of M&As [Company 1, Company 2, Details, Amount, w/Milestones, Date]

Most Frequent Types of Deals, by Quarter, by Category [Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment; Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; and Manufacturing, Supply Chain] (Total number)

Most Active Companies in Acquisition/Merger/Strategic Investment

Most Active Companies in Overall Deals, Collaborations

Estimated Market Forecasts for Cell and Gene Therapies by Type (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy)

Estimated Market Forecasts by Region ( North America , EU, APAC, Other)

, EU, APAC, Other) Estimated Market Forecasts for CGT by Disease Category (Oncology, Other)

Companies Featured

Amylan

Bristol Myers

Dendreon

Gilead

Novartis

Smith and Nephew

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

$40.2 Billion in Funding During 202

in Funding During 202 Quarterly Funding Amounts

Quarterly Funding Category Shares, Q1 2021 Through Q1 2023

Quarterly Deal Counts by Category, Q1 2021 - Q1 2023

Growth in Collaborations, Manufacturing/Supply Chain Deals, Licensing, Distribution/ Co-Marketing Highlight Activity in Cell and Gene Therapy

A Look at Less Frequent CGT Deal Types

Synopsis of Most Active Deal-Making Companies

Chapter 2: Venture Capital & Private Funding

VC/Private Funding in Flux

Chapter 3: Strategic Investments

Strategic Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy

Most Active Companies

Chapter 4: IPOs, FPOs, & SPACs

North America Sees the Majority of Proceeds from IPOs, FPOs, SPACs

Chapter 5: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Growing Numbers of M&A, Despite Lower Average Value

Most Active Companies

Chapter 6: Technology/Research/Strategic Collaborations

CGT Market Sees a Broad Variety of Collaborations

Most Active Companies

Chapter 7: Licensing

Stable Levels of Licensing in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Most Active Companies

Chapter 8: Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Major Growth in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Activity in CGT

Most Active Companies

Chapter 9: Public Outreach, Education, & Philanthropy

CGT Market Focusing Less on Public Outreach, Patient/ Consumer/ Trainee Education, and Philanthropy

Chapter 10: Distribution & Co-Marketing

A Look at CGT Distribution and Co-Marketing Deals

Most Active Companies

Chapter 11: Other - JV, Restructuring, Termination, Spinoffs

A Look at Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 12: Other - New Facilities, Expansion; Real Estate

