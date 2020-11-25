World Cellular M2M Market Dataset & Report 2020: Data & Forecasts 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Cellular M2M Market - Dataset & Report - Technologies & Market Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the cellular M2M market around the globe. It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments.

It provides volume and value forecasts up to 2025 for five distinct regions comprising 29 countries overall. It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules.

Forecasts up to 2025 by region and by country:

Revenues for connectivity segments

Installed base of M2M subscribers

Indicators by region

Data & Forecasts 2016-2025

Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by region and by country (million units)

Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by networking technology (million units)

Cellular M2M Communication & associated services market by region (million EUR)

Cellular M2M total revenues by origin (million EUR)

Mobile revenues (million EUR)

Mobile subscribers (thousand subscribers)

Share of M2M in total mobile revenues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Structure

2.1. Market value chain

2.2. Hardware/module market

2.3. Communication market

2.4. IT/platforms market



3. Cellular Market Sizing

3.1. Drivers and barriers

3.2. The M2M cellular market

3.3. M2M module base is growing very fast - but very heterogeneously too.

3.4. Connectivity market revenues

3.5. Geographical breakdown

3.6. How the technologies break down: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G



4. Overview of Main Players by Market Segment

4.1. Hardware/module market

Huawei

Sierra Wireless

Telit

u-blox

4.2. Communication market

AT&T

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

1NCE

KPN

Matooma

NTT DoCoMo

Orange

Telefonica

Telstra

Transatel

Verizon

Vodafone

4.3. IT/platforms market

IBM Watson

Microsoft Azure

PTC ThingWorx



List of Tables and Figures



Market Structure

A combination of value chains

Main player positions towards technology, compared

Mapping of key technologies, by data rate and by range

Technical elements for each LPWAN technology

Deployment details, by technology

ISM bands sample

ISM bands analysis (for European region)

Cellular standards embracing IoT

IoT module cost, by type of technology

Detailed LPWAN technology selection by traditional MNOs, worldwide

Key differences between Massive MTC and Critical MTC

Requirements of massive IoT networks and time-critical networks in 5G specifications

5G IoT timeline

Main market players in North America and Europe

and Main market players in Asia-Pacific

Business relations between MNOs and MVNO/MVNE/MVNA

IoT platform types described in brief

Cellular Market Sizing

World M2M cellular market, 2019-2025 (million modules)

World M2M cellular connectivity market, 2019-2025 (billion EUR)

Cellular M2M modules/SIMs, by region (million units)

Cellular M2M connectivity market, by region (million EUR)

M2M cellular module forecasts, in China , USA , EU5 and BRICS (excl. China ) (million units)

, , EU5 and BRICS (excl. ) (million units) M2M cellular modules, CAGR 2019/2025, by country

