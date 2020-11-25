World Cellular M2M Market Dataset & Report 2020: Data & Forecasts 2016-2025
The "The World Cellular M2M Market - Dataset & Report - Technologies & Market Forecasts up to 2025" report
This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the cellular M2M market around the globe. It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments.
It provides volume and value forecasts up to 2025 for five distinct regions comprising 29 countries overall. It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules.
Forecasts up to 2025 by region and by country:
- Revenues for connectivity segments
- Installed base of M2M subscribers
Indicators by region
- Data & Forecasts 2016-2025
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by region and by country (million units)
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by networking technology (million units)
- Cellular M2M Communication & associated services market by region (million EUR)
- Cellular M2M total revenues by origin (million EUR)
- Mobile revenues (million EUR)
- Mobile subscribers (thousand subscribers)
- Share of M2M in total mobile revenues
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Structure
2.1. Market value chain
2.2. Hardware/module market
2.3. Communication market
2.4. IT/platforms market
3. Cellular Market Sizing
3.1. Drivers and barriers
3.2. The M2M cellular market
3.3. M2M module base is growing very fast - but very heterogeneously too.
3.4. Connectivity market revenues
3.5. Geographical breakdown
3.6. How the technologies break down: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G
4. Overview of Main Players by Market Segment
4.1. Hardware/module market
Huawei
Sierra Wireless
Telit
u-blox
4.2. Communication market
AT&T
China Mobile
Deutsche Telekom
1NCE
KPN
Matooma
NTT DoCoMo
Orange
Telefonica
Telstra
Transatel
Verizon
Vodafone
4.3. IT/platforms market
IBM Watson
Microsoft Azure
PTC ThingWorx
List of Tables and Figures
Market Structure
- A combination of value chains
- Main player positions towards technology, compared
- Mapping of key technologies, by data rate and by range
- Technical elements for each LPWAN technology
- Deployment details, by technology
- ISM bands sample
- ISM bands analysis (for European region)
- Cellular standards embracing IoT
- IoT module cost, by type of technology
- Detailed LPWAN technology selection by traditional MNOs, worldwide
- Key differences between Massive MTC and Critical MTC
- Requirements of massive IoT networks and time-critical networks in 5G specifications
- 5G IoT timeline
- Main market players in North America and Europe
- Main market players in Asia-Pacific
- Business relations between MNOs and MVNO/MVNE/MVNA
- IoT platform types described in brief
Cellular Market Sizing
- World M2M cellular market, 2019-2025 (million modules)
- World M2M cellular connectivity market, 2019-2025 (billion EUR)
- Cellular M2M modules/SIMs, by region (million units)
- Cellular M2M connectivity market, by region (million EUR)
- M2M cellular module forecasts, in China, USA, EU5 and BRICS (excl. China) (million units)
- M2M cellular modules, CAGR 2019/2025, by country
