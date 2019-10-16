World Cellular M2M Markets, Technologies & Forecasts, 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Cellular M2M Market - Technologies & market forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the cellular M2M market around the globe.

It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including an examination of major market trends, plus volume and value forecast up to 2023 by five regions comprising 22 countries.

It also presents the quantitative evolution of cellular modules.

Forecasts up to 2023 by region and by country:

Revenues for connectivity segments

Installed base of M2M subscribers

Dataset Scope

Indicators by region

Data & Forecasts 2014-2023

Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by region and by country (million units)



Cellular M2M modules/SIMs by networking technology (million units)



Cellular M2M Communication & associated services market by region (million EUR)



Cellular M2M total revenues by origin (million EUR)



Mobile revenues (million EUR)



Mobile subscribers (thousand subscribers)



Share of M2M in total mobile revenues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Structure

2.1. Market value chain is very fragmented

2.2. Hardware/module market

2.3. Communication market

2.4. IT/platforms market



3. Cellular Market Sizing

3.1. Drivers and barriers

3.2. M2M cellular market is still seeing rapid growth, overall in volume, but less so in value

3.3. M2M module base is growing very fast but also very heterogeneously as with the connectivity market revenues

3.4. Geographical breakdown

3.5. How the technologies break down: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G



Companies Mentioned



AT&T

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Gemalto

Huawei

IBM Watson

KPN

Microsoft Azure

NTT DOCOMO

Orange

PTC ThingWorx

Sierra Wireless

Telefnica

Telit

Telstra

Verizon

Vodafone

