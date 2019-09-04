World Centric® Announces NoTree™ Cold Cups

Available nationwide in September, the NoTree cold cup line includes 12, 16 and 22 ounce cup sizes that conform to ASTM D6400 Standard for compostability, are BPI Certified and meet FDA guidelines for food use. Additional features include:

Available in natural tan color, a continued step by World Centric to remove bleaching from the manufacturing process.

Will compost in 3-6 months in a commercial composting system

Bio-based lining inside and out that prevents leaking and condensation accumulation

Fits seamlessly with World Centric plastic lids created from Ingeo™ certified compostable plastic, derived from plants grown in the U.S.

World Centric is committed to finding alternatives to traditional paper cups made from trees. Bamboo is a fast-growing, renewable alternative to traditional tree fiber. The use of paper made from bamboo fibers helps protect our fast dwindling forests, and supports wildlife and indigenous cultures whose lives are dependent on them.

"We're proud to be a market leader in creating innovative, sustainable products for the food service industry, while reducing our use of paper made from trees," said Mark Stephany, World Centric's Senior Vice President of Sales. "Our new cold cup collection gives restaurants and other food service providers an alternative that is better for the environment, and meets consumer demand for more sustainable practices."

The new NoTree cold cups join the company's existing family of plates, utensils and other plant-based, certified compostable foodservice ware available throughout North America. Additionally, World Centric donates at least 25% of net profits to grassroots community projects around the world that have a significant positive impact in providing basic needs for their communities and the environment.

World Centric will be debuting the new NoTree cold cups at Booth #8904 at the 2019 Expo East show, September 11-14 in Baltimore, MD. For more information about World Centric, visit www.worldcentric.com .

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.17 million allocated for donations in 2018. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

SOURCE World Centric

