World Centric® Announces NoTree™, Compostable Hot Cups and Bowls Made from 100% Non Tree Paper

"We're thrilled to unveil World Centric's new NoTree hot cup and bowl collection and further help our trade customers make the shift to compostable products," said Mark Stephany, World Centric Senior Vice President of Sales. "The collection is groundbreaking for the foodservice industry and continues our commitment to creating great products that contribute to reducing environmental footprints of single use disposables and help us fund our impact programs."

The use of non-wood paper to make the paper that forms the new cups and bowls helps protect our fast dwindling forests, and supports wildlife, indigenous cultures whose lives are dependent on forest. In addition, the NoTree hot cup and bowl collection is available only in a natural tan color, a significant step World Centric is making to remove bleaching from the process, which can potentially harm the environment.

The new NoTree line can expands World Centric's existing lineup of plates, utensils and other plant-based, certified compostable food service ware nationwide and in Canada. The cups will be available in 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 16 and 20 ounce sizes while the bowls will be available in 8, 12, 16, 24 and 32 ounce sizes.

In addition to compostability, sales of the NoTree product line will support World Centric's ongoing giving of at least 25% of net profits to grassroots community projects around the world that have a significant positive impact in providing basic needs for their communities and the environment. In 2017, World Centric reached a milestone of giving over $1,240,000 in cash and product donations that provide assistance and help create systems change at the root of many social and environmental issues.

World Centric will be debuting the new NoTree cups and bowls at Booth #1561 at the National Restaurant Association Show, running May 19-22 in Chicago IL.

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Petaluma, CA, World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products are certified compostable and will turn to soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.2 million allocated for donations in 2017. Please visit http://www.worldcentric.org for more information.

