World Centric® Certified Compostable Tableware Now Available At Target Stores Across The U.S. And Online At Target.com

PETALUMA, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Centric® has announced today that its collection of plant-based, compostable tableware products are now available to consumers at 750 Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. Primarily made from unbleached renewable plant fibers and plant-based plastic, the World Centric retail collection offers Target customers a sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastic disposable tableware options. The collection's availability at Target is part of the retailer's continued commitment to social impact and the environment.

"We're honored to be part of Target's family of purpose-driven brands," said Mark Stephany, World Centric Senior Vice President of Sales. "Target is leading the way with delivering more environmentally and socially conscious products to its consumers. This expansion helps us to bring our plant based compostable products to millions of families seeking alternatives to traditional petroleum-based disposable tableware."

The World Centric products now available on Target shelves nationwide include unbleached plant fiber plates and bowls, cutlery, straws and clear cold cups made from plant-based plastic, and FSC® certified hot cups and paper straws. The plates and bowls are microwave and freezer safe and can be used for both hot foods up to 200° Fahrenheit and cold items. The hot cups have a plant-based bio-lining instead of petroleum-based plastic. The cold cups, straws and utensils are free of any petroleum-based plastic.

In addition to being made from rapidly growing renewable materials, the entire World Centric retail line is 100% compostable, which means that all of the products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities where available. The products are also chlorine-free, and take less energy to make than traditional disposables. World Centric also partners with environmental and social organizations whose programs help offset its carbon emissions.

Since 2009 World Centric has given at least 25% of its pre-tax profits to support projects around the world that promote social and economic development, environmental education, and waste reduction. This year the company will be giving $1,171,746. through cash and product donations to projects around the world focused on providing basic needs for communities experiencing poverty.

For more information about World Centric and its support of grassroots projects around the world that have a significant positive impact in their communities and the environment, visit worldcentric.com

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Petaluma, CA, World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.17 million allocated for donations in 2018. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

