World Centric® Expands NoTree® Packaging Collection with 17 New 100% Tree-Free Compostable Products

"We created the NoTree line with the goal of removing environmentally harmful materials from disposable foodservice ware to help benefit people and our planet," said Mark Stephany, World Centric Senior Vice President of Sales. "Most kraft and bleached white wood fiber paper takeout containers use petroleum based coatings to make the containers leakproof, and this renders the containers difficult to recycle. We are thrilled to provide foodservice operators with sustainable alternatives that perform as well as, or even better than, the products they are replacing."

The NoTree collection is designed and produced with an acute understanding of the unique needs of foodservice operators. For example, the new NoTree Takeout Boxes include a PLA-based, compostable window as an alternative to traditional petroleum plastic windows for operators who want food to be visible to the consumer. The collection's bio-based linings provide a moisture barrier to prevent any leakage while keeping foods hot or cold, and being fully compostable in commercial compost facilities, unlike polyethylene options. Additionally, food is not a contaminant to compostable products, which can make polyethylene lined options difficult to recycle.

"It's vital that we protect our forests, which is why using paper made from renewable plant fibers instead of fiber from trees is so important. This not only reduces the environmental impact of cutting trees for paper packaging, but also protects the Indigenous communities and the wildlife that rely on them," added Stephany. "Using these biobased materials is also less carbon intensive — NoTree products produce less carbon emissions during manufacturing compared to traditional wood paper and petroleum plastic packaging."

The expanded NoTree line now includes:

#1, #2, #3, #4, and #8 folded takeout boxes with bio-based linings

#1, #3, and #8 takeout boxes with bio-based linings and PLA plant based plastic windows

24, 32, and 42 ounce wide bowls

Wide bowl paper lids

2 and 4 ounce portion cups

5.5 and 7.5 ounce fry cups

Sandwich wedge

In addition to its innovative compostable packaging solutions, World Centric is a leading mission-driven company and Certified B Corporation. With profits from 2020, the company gave $1,565,954 in cash and product donations, providing assistance and helping to create systems change at the root of many social and environmental issues. The company annually gives 25% of its net profits to fund global grassroots social and environmental projects that provide basic needs and economic development opportunities for communities experiencing extreme poverty, while beneficially impacting the environment.

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 350 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.5 million allocated for donations in 2020. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

