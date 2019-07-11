World Centric Makes A Move To SOMO Village In Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Centric recently signed a 14,597sf commercial lease to relocate its headquarters to Rohnert Park's SOMO Village.

With innovation in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, containers, cups, cutlery and other food packaging. All of World Centric's products are 100% compostable and will turn to soil in commercial composting facilities within 180 days.

As a CA Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, World Centric's mission is to make a difference and create a more just and sustainable world. They set themselves apart by providing high quality certified compostable products while striving to be a model of sustainability, harnessing the power of business to solve social and economic problems, encouraging fair wages, ensuring proper working conditions in manufacturing facilities, and powering their new office with 100% on-site renewable energy.

Since 2009 World Centric has given at least 25% of its pre-tax profits to support projects around the world that promote social and economic development, environmental education, and waste reduction. This year the company will be giving $1,171,746 through cash and product donations to projects around the world focused on providing basic needs for communities experiencing poverty.

They join plant-based leaders New Barn Organics, Traditional Medicinals and Morton and Bassett Spices at SOMO Village.

"World Centric is pleased to make the move to SOMO Village, a community that's consistent with the One Planet Living principles of sustainability" said Aseem Das, CEO of World Centric. "The campus has been certified at the highest Platinum Level (LEED-ND) and is powered by 3 megawatts of renewable clean energy generated from on-site roof-top solar panels helping us to meet our goals of reducing our overall carbon emissions."

"The brilliant passion of World Centric to create a world where everyone's basic needs are met using sustainable products is an inspiration to us all,'' said Brad Baker, CEO of SOMO Village. "The culture of SOMO Village is strengthened by their integrity, commitment and leadership to our common mission, values and way of life."

Founded in 2004, World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates a portion of profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues. Please visit www.worldcentric.com.

SOMO Village is located on 200-acres in Rohnert Park, California with the vision to be a leading example of a thriving community in Sonoma County and the United States. The mixed-use community is reusing 600,000 square feet of existing buildings and has plans for 1721 residential units. Please visit www.somovillage.com .

