World Centric® Named "Best For The World"

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today World Centric® has been named a 2019 Best For The World honoree in the areas of Overall, Changemaker, and Governance. The annual accolade recognizes certified B Corp companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, legal accountability, and overall positive impact on local communities.

As a 2019 Best For The World honoree, World Centric ranks in the top 10 percent of all 3,000 B Corps across 64 countries and 150 industries for its excellence in supplier relations, charitable contributions, and exceptional business practices. This marks the second consecutive year that World Centric has been recognized as a Best For The World Honoree.

"Making a positive impact has been at the core of World Centric from day one, from the products we create to our business practices, to our support of communities," said Mark Stephany, World Centric's Senior Vice President of Sales. "To rank within the top 10 percent of B Corps globally as a Best For The World honoree is a true reward to our employees, suppliers and the people we serve who help drive World Centric's mission."

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. In selecting Best For The World honorees, B Lab evaluates certified B Corp companies based on the ways in which their company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. These areas are evaluated based on metrics surrounding the company's governance structure, carbon emissions, supply chain and input materials, charitable giving, employee benefits, and more.

To receive B Corp Certification, companies must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment. World Centric has been a certified B Corp organization since 2010 with a current score of 124.

In addition to its 100% compostable tableware products that help reduce environmental waste, World Centric has supported grassroots social impact projects globally since its launch in 2004. Since 2009, it has given at least 25% of its profits to support projects around the world that promote social and economic development, environmental education, and waste reduction. In 2019 the company donated $1,106,127 in cash to projects around the world focused on providing basic needs for communities experiencing extreme poverty.

World Centric joins 1,000 B Corps from 44 countries named to the 2019 Best For The World list, including Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner's, TOMS, and Seventh Generation. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/ . For more information about World Centric and its support of grassroots projects around the world, visit worldcentric.com

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.17 million allocated for donations in 2018. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

