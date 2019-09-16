World Centric® Receives 2019 NEXTY Award For Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hope Network, producer of the Natural Products Expo East Trade Show, has announced that the NoTree™ line of hot cups, cold cups and bowls from compostable products company World Centric® has been selected as the 2019 NEXTY award winner in the Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging category. The NEXTY Award is given to progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. Named annually at the Natural Products Expo East event, the NEXTY Awards are the pinnacle recognition of excellence in the natural products business.

"The NEXTY awards hold natural product companies to the highest of standards and it is an incredible honor to be among those selected," said Mark Stephany, World Centric's Senior Vice President of Sales. "It's exciting to be recognized for our commitment to sustainable practices, social impact, and environmentally responsible products."

World Centric's tree-free compostable NoTree cups and bowls are a leading alternative to non-recyclable plastic and foam packaging options. Made from sugarcane and bamboo, the NoTree line of cups and bowls will compost within 2-4 months in a commercial composting facility. Each year, twenty million trees are cut down to manufacture traditional paper cups. The use of sugarcane and bamboo to make the paper that forms the NoTree cups and bowls helps protect our fast dwindling forests, as well as supports wildlife and indigenous cultures whose lives are dependent on forests.

Each year, the NEXTY Award honor is selected from a panel of esteemed judges representing a broad spectrum across the natural products market. The panel chooses one stand-out product from thousands of entries across 22 categories for the annual accolade. Criteria for the award ranges from business practices to innovation and trust, as well as other factors. World Centric was chosen from thousands of companies for the award this year. The full list of 2019 NEXTY award winners can be seen at https://www.nextyawards.com/en/home.html

For more information about World Centric, its products and social impact efforts, visit worldcentric.com

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will turn into soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.17 million allocated for donations in 2018. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

