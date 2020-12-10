World Champion and BBQ Icon Jim Boland Announces Sale of Memphis Marinades

"I'm proud to be a Memphian, and it's important to me personally to do right by my hometown," said new owner William B. Townsend. "And outside of Elvis, nothing says "Memphis" more than BBQ. I'm excited to have the opportunity to take this great brand to the next level."

Revered singer and long dead cultural icon Elvis Presley recently noted: "He's right! Nothing says Memphis more than me. But seeing as how I'm no longer available, I understand why he went the BBQ route, man. It's a good move."

Townsend reiterated his long-standing relationship with BBQ: "Ever since I was a young boy, the tastes and flavors of Memphis BBQ have been in my life - classics like - Three Little Pigs, Loeb's, Tops, The Rendezvous, Jim Neely's Interstate BBQ and The Public Eye - as well as "newcomers" like Corky's, The BBQ Shop, Central BBQ and Vernon's Smokehouse at Graceland."

"My Uncle Vernon loved BBQ!" Townsend emphasized.

He went on to note that he will continue the partnership with Memphis-based Ingredient Corporation of America to produce the unique marinade formulas. "ICA has worldwide connections in over 70 countries - it will be innovative and culturally dynamic to work with them."

Damon Arney, CEO of ICA, stated: "Memphis Marinades has a unique flavor and recipe profile - working with Jim has been an honor. We are excited to work with Bill and see what he can develop with us."

Derenda Landrum, also of ICA, said: "We at ICA love working with local Memphians on a variety of products including dry seasonings and bottled sauces. Having Bill Townsend in the ICA family will continue that tradition."

