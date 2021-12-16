World Champion Boxer: Jorge "El Travieso" Arce Limited TV Series in Development

LA PAZ, Bolivia and MIAMI and CHULA VISTA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfredo Marino, CEO of Tenacious Marketing USA, and Franco Neira, President of Fero International, announced they will develop and Executive Produce a drama television series based on the life of five-time world-champion Mexican boxer Jorge "El Travieso" Arce. Emmy® award winning filmmaker Michael G. Mora will also serve as Executive Producer. Yecid Benavides Sr., Yecid Benavides Jr. and Johanan Benavides from Artistas Latinos have been attached as showrunners, production consultants and writers. Veteran television executive Cesar Diaz, CEO of 7A Media, is attached as an international distribution consultant, while El Travieso is on board as Consulting Associate Producer.

Artistas Latinos team Top L-R: Yecid Benavides Sr., Victoriia Merkulova; Bottom L-R: Johanan Benavides, Yecid Benevides Jr. Top L-R: Alfredo Marino, CEO of Tenacious Marketing; Michael G. Mora, Emmy® winning producer; Cesar Diaz, CEO of 7A Media; Bottom: Five-time World Champion Boxers, Jorge "El Travieso" Arce

Following the success of Marino, Neira, and Mora's 2021 Emmy® winning short documentary Jorge "El Travieso" Arce – Una Promesa Vida (A Life Promise), the authorized biographical drama series will cover the inspirational life and hardships of the world boxing champion. Jorge Arce, who at the age of 10 swore to God that if his dying father was allowed to live, he would become the world boxing champion. When his father survived, he worked hard to deliver on that promise.

The Benavides family -- father Yecid Sr. and his wife Viktoriia Merkulova, along with his two sons Yecid Jr. and Johanan -- have built the number one production business in Bolivia and have produced the #1-rated Bolivian movie Engaño a Primera Vista (Deceit at First Sight), which has more than 6.5 million YouTube views. The two sons also starred and directed the comedy feature, the most watched film in Bolivia of all time, breaking 14 years of box office records and still maintains the #1 record in Bolivia since its debut in 2016. The 20+ year family business produces many top commercials both in Bolivia and in Miami/U.S and is also the go-to production services company for international producers in Bolivia, working on projects with Discovery, National Geographic, Travel Channel, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, and multiple others.

Cesar Diaz is heading international distribution for the project. He is a seasoned global executive in the television distribution industry, leading his own Miami-based company, 7A Media, specializing in content development, international sales, and consulting. For over 30 years, Diaz has worked for various Latin American TV enterprises, including Radio Caracas TV (Venezuela), Telefe (Argentina), Telefónica de España (Spain), and had a 22-year career with Cisneros Media Distribution, formerly Venevision International (Venezuela).

Alfredo Marino stated, "We have been deeply touched by Travieso's life story and we want people to feel the same emotions that we felt when we heard the story from Travieso's lips. He is a very unique, incredibly hardworking person, with an extraordinarily inspiring story."

Yecid Benavides Jr. stated, "Artistas Latinos is thrilled to bring this television project on the amazing El Travieso to the screen. His whole life is an inspiration to everyone and we will showcase his rise in the boxing world as one of the top athletes of all time as well as his love of family which drives his unparalleled success."

About Artistas Latinos

Artistas Latinos (https://artistaslatinos.com/) is a film production company established in Bolivia as well as in Miami, with more than twenty years of experience in the film industry. Besides having a solid work crew, they are also owners of wide range of film equipment, giving them the freedom and flexibility of filming any time and achieving the highest quality productions without incurring large rental or creative personnel expenses. Artistas Latinos has been attached to Bolivian movies such as "Who Killed the White Llama", "The Andes Don't Believe in God", "Red, Yellow and Green", "Hospital Obrero", and clients include Warner Bros., CSI: Miami, Discovery Channel, NatGeo, History Channel, Travel Channel, Mitsubishi USA, and the Dakar Rally. Their last production was Engaño a Primera Vista.

Artistas Latinos media contacts:

Ms. MJ Sorenson, CEO of MJ Global Communications, LLC

T: +1-646-225-6590 E: [email protected]

Ms. Panayiota Pagoulatos, MD of Pink Orchid International

T: +1-212-235-1870 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Artistas Latinos