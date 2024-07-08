World Champion Fighter Giancarlo Bodoni to Lead Heroes Jiu Jitsu Class for Austin Veterans, First Responders

AUSTIN, Texas and CEDAR PARK, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund welcomes world-renowned no-gi competitor Giancarlo Bodoni to lead the next Heroes Jiu Jitsu class on July 12.

Heroes Jiu Jitsu is a unique program co-founded by The Independence Fund, The Verardo Group and former MMA fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy's Sheepdog Response training facility. The program offers free Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes every Friday to Veterans, First Responders and teachers at more than 80 training gyms across the country.

"Our team at The Independence Fund is proud to be able to support the Heroes Jiu Jitsu Program," said Nick Armendariz, Programs Manager at The Independence Fund. "As a Veteran myself, I know how important it is to be active for my health and Jiu Jitsu is a great sport for both your mind and body. Being able to welcome great fighters like Giancarlo Bodoni to teach a class takes this program to the next level for our Veterans."

Bodoni, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and accomplished competitor, boasts an impressive record. A multiple-time medalist at World, Pan, and European championships, Bodoni is the reigning 2021 Pan No-Gi heavyweight champion and the 2022 ADCC Submission Fighting World Champion in the 88 kg division.

Bodoni will lead the one-hour class at noon at Gracie Humaita located at 1754 Bagdad Road in Cedar Park, Texas. After class, Veteran resources will be available to the attendees after the class as part of the monthly First Friday event.

ABOUT HEROES JIU JITSU:

Established in our flagship gym of Gracie Humaita Cedar Park, TX, under Professor Tim Kennedy, Heroes Jiu Jitsu was born out of the desire to provide a space for our protectors, our Veterans, and our emergency services that give so much of themselves to a life of dedicated to service.

At Heroes Jiu Jitsu, we are dedicated to supporting and empowering our military personnel, veterans, first responders, teachers, EMS, and law enforcement heroes. We believe in providing a space where our nation's warriors can come together, both on and off the mats, to foster a strong and supportive community. Founded by Tim Kennedy in partnership with Sheepdog Response and The Independence Fund, Heroes Jiu Jitsu exists to honor the warrior ethos and uphold the standard.

