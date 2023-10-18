WORLD CHAMPION FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. SIGNS NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS

18 Oct, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd Mayweather Jr, a worldwide celebrity in the entertainment and boxing world needs no introduction for celebrity status.  Consistent with Floyd's famous reputation for exclusivity and his luxurious lifestyle, Mayweather is proud to introduce his personal lines of Premium Champagne and fine Canadian Whisky, both of which will be distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

It was a standing room only at Southern Glazer's Las Vegas offices and warehouse facility as 300+ managers team members and media influencers jammed to "The Money Team", music.   Making a surprise appearance, Floyd himself addressed the crowd of industry movers and shakers in his hometown of Las Vegas where the full force of Good Money Canadian Whisky and Le Bon Argent Champagne were officially launched.

The event was an epic powerhouse worthy of the Mayweather name, and the star summed it up quickly, "Every adult wants to have something great to drink. And guess what? Together with my team, we developed and sourced the best exclusive products we could find to be offered to the public. And here they are!"

Eleven State Launch
The unequalled power and reach of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits was put on display as well with the distributor for the massive launch in: NV, CA, TX, FL, IL, CO, TN, NY, AZ, KY and GA. "But this is only round one." said a representative from Glazer's. "We'll be in all 44 Glazer's states by the end of 2024."

I want the whole world to feel good, look good and drink good." Says Mayweather with his iconic no-nonsense composer. "Y'all know the rest!"

Good Money Las Vegas, NV

Floyd puts it simply, "Expect nothing but the best from me and from my products." Good Money LLC is led by the power of Mayweather's well established strong brand name and positioning. In addition, Floyd's strategic activation plan for both the Canadian Whisky and Champagne categories is perfectly situated to step up and dominate right out of the gate. "This is what I do, I am a smart entertainer and very successful entrepreneur. I will continue to excel with Good Money and Le Bon Argent – no doubt." adds Mayweather.

