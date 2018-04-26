World Champion Surfer Andy Irons' Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only

Tickets for "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating box offices.

Fathom Events and Teton Gravity Research bring "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" to nearly 500 U.S. cinemas for one night on Thursday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Andy Irons: Kissed by God" chronicles the struggles of bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons. Irons struggled with the same demons that millions of people worldwide battle with daily. He was an incredible presence on the surfing world stage as the "People's Champion," the pride of Hawaii and revered around the world for his blue collar rise to fame and success. However, many were unaware of his internal battles that led to his demise.

"'Andy Irons: Kissed by God' is both a moving documentary and an opportunity to shine a light on the country's opioid crisis and mental health systems," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "It's events such as these that turn local cinemas into a place to both entertain and educate communities."

"The time to tell Andy's story is now, not because we want to glorify his life or accomplishments, but because Andy wanted to share the truth of his struggles to educate future generations," said his brother, Bruce Irons. "We wanted to shine an honest light on the truth – both the struggles and the triumphs – and tell an accurate story of who Andy truly was."

For artwork/photos related to "Andy Irons: Kissed by God," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Teton Gravity Research

Teton Gravity Research is the most decorated action sports brand in the world. Known for original, custom and branded content. TGR's world-class storytelling has captivated audiences for more than 21 years. With 39 award-winning films, numerous television series, and national commercial spots, TGR is leaving a global, multi-channel footprint. Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest growing media brands with a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform and unprecedented viral content. TGR is a proud member of the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters. For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-champion-surfer-andy-irons-gripping-tale-of-opioid-addiction-and-bipolar-disorder-comes-to-us-cinemas-on-may-31-only-300637389.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

