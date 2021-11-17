World Champion Swimmer Amanda Beard Joins Ear Pro as Official Swimming Evangelist

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ear Pro, the world's top preventative remedy against ear infections caused by trapped water, welcomes four-time Olympian and World Champion swimmer, mother of two, and co-founder of learn-to-swim school Beard Swim Co., Amanda Beard as its official swimming evangelist. After learning about Ear Pro and experiencing stellar results with her family and swim school students, many of whom have cancelled lessons due to pain associated with swimmer's ear, Amanda decided to join the Ear Pro team. As an evangelist Amanda's goal is to educate parents and swimmers about prevention versus treatment by utilizing Ear Pro as a proactive solution to ear issues like swimmer's ear.

"As a mother and a swimmer myself, I know firsthand how quickly swim practice, a fun vacation or even a backyard party can turn into a hospital visit because of an earache after swimming," said Amanda. "I love Ear Pro because it's easy to use, good for ear health and it's all natural. I wish I had this product when I was training. Water is an amazing gateway to so many opportunities and I'm excited to share Ear Pro with fellow swimmers, parents and everyone who loves the water. Ear Pro is a must for your swim bag and beach tote."

Amanda brings her decades-long experience competing at the highest level of the sport of swimming as well as her personal perspective as a parent to Ear Pro. After spending several hours training in the water each day and now seeing hundreds of kids every year at Beard Swim Co, many of whom suffer from avoidable ear problems due to trapped water, she understands the importance of prevention.

Made with natural ingredients, including medical grade mineral oil and organic oregano oil, Ear Pro is safe for water enthusiasts of all ages to prevent issues like "swimmer's ear," which currently results in an estimated 2.4 million health care visits every year and nearly half a billion dollars in health care costs in the U.S. alone. Using a natural preventive solution also reduces the need for antibiotics and the risk of antibiotic resistance and also helps ensure swimmers won't suffer from long-term damage like hearing loss.

Safe for all ages, Ear Pro can be purchased at Amazon.com and EarPro.co.

