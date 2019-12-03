World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book Titled "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants CHANGE! But HOW?"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd edition of the book "CHANGE," which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world.

With this book, which is a bedside book, it is possible to understand change in all its dimensions and to decrypt all the codes of individual, social, and global change.

Manaf, who has his name rather frequently mentioned with his books, presents all of the details about the phenomenon of change to humanity with clarity and depth. Reading through this book, the reader will realize their potential for physical and internal change. The reader will see that it is never too late to change, and one will witness the true miracles of their life.

More info about the book could be found at http://worldchangeacademy.us/index.php A copy of the book may be pre-ordered at https://www.yogamarketi.net/urun/change.

Excerpts from the book:

The first step is to realize that you are not the body. Start developing this awareness. People always wait for the right time for a change, but that right time never comes because time is being wasted.

The art of living means to be changing all the time. This is because change transforms you back into what you are. Up until now, you have tried to become what you are not and have transformed into a stranger – alienated from yourself.

Awaken your intelligence, stop postponing and step into action for change today. All you have right now is today. Change always takes place in the present moment. Start changing now - you will see paradise.

If you want a golden future, you should carry out a golden change. In that case, the future will certainly belong to you because a golden future can emerge only through change.

The true change is individual change. Since society is made up of individuals, when you change, society will also change. When many people become conscious and change, they will regain their individuality, and a real change will occur in society. For this reason, at the basis of true change is this principle: Change yourself, and your world will change; change your world, and the world will change!

Everyone who reads this book will find the answers to all questions about change!

Chapters from the book:

What is change?

What are the dynamics of change?

What is the key of change?

What is the perspective of change?

What is the pleasure of change?

What is the change revolution?

What is the burst of change?

What is the power of change?

What is the victory of change?

What is the wealth of change?

What is the celebration of change?

