World Chemotherapy At Home Services Market Analysis 2022 Featuring Portea Medical, HealthCare atHOME, Ubiqare Health, Vitalis Health and Home Care, Medibank, Advocate Medical, View Health, & CVS

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemotherapy At Home Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemotherapy at home services market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include growing incidences of different types of cancer, and rising preferences towards at-home medical care, are bolstering the growth of the market. Chemotherapy is a medical practice that is mainly conducted for cancer patients. It uses powerful chemicals to kill fast growing cells in human body.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are growing need to reduce the period of inpatient stays, the increasing population, changing societal behavior, increasing government investments, growth in geriatric population, and technological advancements in field of chemotherapy devices. Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations are fueling the growth of the market.

For instance, CVS Health and the Cancer Treatments Centers of America (CTCA) worked in partnership to bolster the access to chemotherapy at home for eligible patients.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Rise in Geriatric Population

Rise in occurrences of various types of cancer such as lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, and others, are propelling the growth of the market. Cancer is considered as second largest cause of mortality and disability across the globe. According to National Cancer Institute, roughly 5.5 million people in the United States are affected by cancer.

This number is projected to rise to 20.3 million by 2026. Owing to the rapid increase in number of patients suffering from cancer, the surge in demand for chemotherapy rises, which augments the growth of chemotherapy at home services market, globally. Furthermore, rising geriatric population is also a key factor contributing the growth of the market.

For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 77.0 million people will be aged 65 & above by 2034, and this number is anticipated to reach 94.7 million by 2060.

Increasing Preference for At-Home Medical Care and Various Technological Advancements

Rising consumer inclination toward at-home medical care is bolstering the market growth, globally. The limited movement capabilities by elderly population are fueling the growth of the market. Rising incidences of hospital infections, and cost effectiveness of these devices are curbing the market growth.

For instance, in 2021, as per the study, titled 'Predicting Patients at Risk for Prolonged Hospital Stays', only 1.2% of hospital stays lasted more than 21 days. Moreover, various initiatives are taken by government and non-government organization to bolster the growth of the market. In 2021, VS Health and the Cancer Treatments Centers of America (CTCA) collaborated to augment the access to chemotherapy at home for qualified patients.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Chemotherapy At Home Services Market

Portea Medical Pvt. Ltd.

HealthCare atHOME

Ubiqare Health Pvt. Ltd.

Vitalis Health and Home Care Pty Ltd

Medibank Private Limited.

Advocate Medical Group

View Health Pty Ltd

CVS Health Corporation

Report Scope:

In this report, global chemotherapy at home services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Chemotherapy At Home Services Market, By Product:

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

Chemotherapy At Home Services Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Chemotherapy At Home Services Market, By Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Chemotherapy At Home Services Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snj23f-at?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets