World Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2025 by Test Type, End User and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics Market is increasing due to the increasing prevalence rates of chlamydia and the growing demand for rapid testing.

Owing to the rising prevalence of chlamydia and major shift from conventional technologies to molecular diagnostics the market studied is growing rapidly. In 2016, WHO estimated 376 million new infections with 1 of 4 being STIs, out of which the incidence of chlamydia was 127 million, gonorrhea was 87 million, and syphilis was 6.3 million. Furthermore, there is a growing focus on rapid testing since it delivers quick results.

In 2018, the NIBIB-funded researchers authorized a rapid STD test that delivered accurate results in about 30 minutes for chlamydia, allowing patients to receive treatment immediately, thereby curtailing the further spread of disease. There is a negative social perception of STDs, as they are caused due to sexual interactions. Hence, people are more conscious about their privacy and social status, when it comes to STD testing, which is limiting the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) Dominates the Market

The Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) is found to be the most recommended method. It is a molecular test that detects DNA, the genetic material of Chlamydia trachomatis. The method is usually more sensitive and specific than the other chlamydia tests and it can be performed on a vaginal swab taken from women, as well as on urine from both men and women, and thus it eliminates the requirement for a pelvic exam in women.

Most of the time, NAATs can be used with both urine and vaginal samples for women. However, only some are approved for use with samples taken from men as well. Furthermore, new diagnostic tools can be developed for a fraction of the cost and in much less time than either a drug or a vaccine which suggests that focused funding and effort should be able to produce viable tools in a relatively short period of time.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is found holding a leading position in the Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics market during the forecast period. In 2017, a total of 1,708,569 chlamydial infections were reported to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in 50 states of the United States. During 2016-2017, the rate of reported cases increased by 6.9%, from 494.7 to 528.8 cases per 100,000 population.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) is a nationally representative survey of the US civilian, a non-institutionalized population that provides an important measure of chlamydia disease burden in respondents aged 14-39 years. In March 2019, USFDA granted clearance to diagnostic tests for extragenital testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea, Aptima Combo 2 Assay, to Hologic Inc. and Xpert CT/NG to Cepheid. Hence, the high rate of diagnosis, high adoption, and awareness among the people and the introduction of new and technologically advanced tests are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Currently, many private pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies drive, direct, and coordinate the development and introduction of novel products into the market which are easily affordable and accessible. Some of the key innovations in the market include in July 2019, Nurx, the San Francisco-based startup launched three new test kits, which will test for conditions such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence Rate of Chlamydia Infection

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Rapid Testing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social Stigma Associated with Patients Visiting Specialized STD Clinics

4.3.2 Huge Proportion of Patients Infected with Chlamydia in Out-of-reach Geographic Areas

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Test Type

5.1.1 Culture Tests

5.1.2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT)

5.1.3 Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test

5.1.4 Serology Tests

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

6.1.5 DiaSorin S.p.A.

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.7 Hologic, Inc.

6.1.8 Quidel Corporation

6.1.9 Savyon Diagnostics Ltd.

6.1.10 Trinity Biotech plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

