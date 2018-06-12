World Cinema Announces Sales Partnership Of The New SHOWTIME® Hotel App On The WorldVue® Platform

Previously, streaming and casting in a hotel room required guests to pair a personal device or enter passwords with a TV remote. With the SHOWTIME Hotel App, included with most WorldVue® Platform packages by World Cinema, guests can simply click and watch premium entertainment without a log in or password. Hotel guests can watch groundbreaking SHOWTIME original series, including BILLIONS, HOMELAND, SHAMELESS, RAY DONOVAN, THE AFFAIR, THE CHI and THE CIRCUS.

"Since our founding, World Cinema has been driving the in-room entertainment evolution in the hospitality industry, and guest room entertainment definitely comes of age with the no-hassle SHOWTIME Hotel App," said Clinton Fox, senior vice president of sales and marketing for World Cinema. "We could not be more excited about this partnership with SHOWTIME and how it will allow our hospitality clients to provide guests with a cutting-edge in-room experience they never could have imagined. This is truly a next-level, next-generation streaming experience for today's hotel guests."

The sales partnership with the SHOWTIME Hotel App comes on the heels of last year's unveiling of World Cinema's STB-5500 Ultra HD Set Top Box with WorldVue. The box empowers hotel guests to cast video from their smartphones, watch personalized streaming apps on their hotel TV screens, or enjoy live TV and use a host of additional smart apps in up to 4K quality.

The box also features space for additional hardware and upgrades such as a cable modem for IP-over-coax installations. Furthermore, the STB-5500 offers future capability to improve Wi-Fi connectivity for guests by acting as a soft access point for personal devices.

