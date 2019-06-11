World Cinema Delivers Netflix to All Brands

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cinema, Inc. is now providing Netflix to all hospitality, student housing, assisted living and MDU brands. Guests staying at properties powered by World Cinema's WorldVue® platform will be able to access their personal Netflix account directly from the convenience of their guest room. "Having the ability to offer Netflix to all brands gives our customers the opportunity to expand their in-room entertainment experience and improve guest satisfaction scores," said Tommy Fatjo, World Cinema President.

World Cinema's WorldVue® platform is completely customizable, fully 4k-compliant and efficiently integrates into the property's management system (PMS). WorldVue® empowers guests to watch content from a large array of streaming apps including Netflix, Showtime, HBOGO, Hulu and many more. With the addition of Netflix, WorldVue® empowered guests have access to the extensive library of award-winning original series, hit movies, comedy programming, documentaries and more.

"With a single button click, guests will have instant access to their Netflix content from their guest room," said Nick Jones, World Cinema Executive Vice President. "Our WorldVue® platform automatically clears guests' credentials upon checkout, ensuring maximum security and privacy."

World Cinema is continually working to improve the guest experience at the most competitive rates.

Request a demo: sales@wcitv.com

About World Cinema

Since 1974, World Cinema Inc. has led the hospitality industry with innovation and award-winning customer service. World Cinema serves over 600,000 guest rooms in over 5,000 properties nationwide. World Cinema was the first to securely incorporate HD programming into hospitality, student housing, assisted living and the MDU markets by pioneering proactive end-to-end systems monitoring. World Cinema creates a seamless experience with best-in-class technical support, employing more than 400 technicians nationwide.

About Netflix

Netflix has been leading the way for digital content since 1997. Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

