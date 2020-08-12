World Cinema Introduces Suite Of Smart Contactless Technology And Entertainment Features Including Mobile Web Remote And Housekeeping App For Hotels And Guests

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cinema, the leader in providing innovative technology, services and connectivity to guest-centric properties, today announced a robust suite of contactless technology and entertainment features for the company's WorldVue platform. WorldVue is a fully customizable platform that enables hotels to offer guests the most innovative technology and entertainment services available, ultimately helping hotels to digitally transform their property and maximize revenue opportunities.

New and notable features include the WorldVue Mobile Web Remote – a contactless solution for hotel guests that puts their personal devices in control without having to touch the hotel television remote. Guests can simply scan and connect to access the WorldVue in-room entertainment system, access room service directly from their personal device, as well as many other customizable services.

In addition, the new WorldVue Housekeeping App provides hotels with yet another option for managing property operations. The WorldVue Housekeeping App allows in-room notifications to guests and staff that a room has been cleaned and sanitized instantaneously. The Housekeeping App provides the hotel staff with a wide array of customizable stats for hotel management including information on whether the room is occupied; status of the room if cleaned, serviced or sanitized; a staff code or numeric value to indicate the responsible staff for each room; instant, updated record of the time period elapsed since last housekeeping service; and the time period of when the last time the room was occupied, just to name a few.

"We are committed to partnering with our hotel customers to build guest satisfaction and brand loyalty to ensure sustained profitability. The WorldVue platform offers guests smart, contactless technology features and functionality, as well as the latest in in-room entertainment choices," said Tommy Fatjo, President, World Cinema. "WorldVue is truly a unique and dynamic way for hotels to safely communicate and digitally interact with their guests."

In addition to these two new notable additions of Mobile Web Remote and Housekeeping App, WorldVue's entire line-up of fully customizable features include:

IoT Smart Room Technology: Integrates with major smart room devices to control lights, thermostats, locks, ceiling fans, window treatments, etc. Guests can also use voice commands to request cleaning, room service, and more from the in-room Amazon Alexa device

Localized Narrowcast Streaming: Allows a hotel to provide a high-quality video and audio stream of local events, venues (the bar or event center), or group keynotes exclusively to hotel guests

Contactless Interactive Channel Guide: Customizable channel line-ups so guests can watch channels, networks and shows as if they are at home

Contactless Folio Review Check-out: Allows guests to view their bill, all charges and check-out directly from their device or in-room television

Popular Streaming Apps for In-Room Entertainment: The latest apps available for guests. The WorldVue platform includes brand-standard apps such as HBO, Showtime, etc. All guest credentials are then automatically cleared upon check-out

Secured and Managed Casting: ChromeCast powered by WorldVue allows guests to use the apps on their personal device for the viewing pleasure with a simple three-step process. No set-top box is required – truly the most convenient hotel TV network available

Guest Room Messaging: Provide guests with important property or event updates directly to their in-room television

In-House Channel/Custom Property Menu: Hotels have the opportunity to customize their hotel menu screen to showcase amenities, property highlights such as restaurant, pool, map, etc. from the in-room television through text, photos, looping videos

In-Room Concierge: Guests can order room service, more towels or even book spa appointments or make dinner reservations right from their guest room TV. No need to pick up the phone when you have the most advanced room entertainment and hospitality technology at your fingertips

Updated Flight Data: Updated flight information from nearby airports

SLEEPWELL™: Guests can take advantage of the additional features of WorldVue® such as SleepWell™ providing ambient sounds to ensure a better night's sleep

About World Cinema

Headquartered in Houston, World Cinema is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, World Cinema is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves 4,200 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year.

For company information visit: www.wcitv.com

Request a demo: [email protected]

Media Inquiries: Christine Bock - [email protected]

SOURCE World Cinema

Related Links

https://wcitv.com

