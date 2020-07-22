World Cinema Offers Up To Four Months Free DISH Bulk Programming To Hotels And Apartments In An Effort To Provide Economic Relief To New Customers Impacted By COVID-19

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cinema, the leader in providing innovative technology, services and connectivity to guest-centric properties, today announced that the company is teaming with DISH, offering up to four free months of DISH programming to new World Cinema customers. Building on DISH's recent offer of two months free to new commercial properties, World Cinema will add another two months of free service, to total an unprecedented four months of free DISH programming for qualifying customers new to both DISH and World Cinema.

The combined World Cinema and DISH promotion covers eligible bulk programming, add-ons and premium channels, and is valid for qualifying, new World Cinema and DISH properties that sign up by November 1, 2020, and activate by December 31, 2020. World Cinema is also providing free installation at the property through this special offer. Certain minimum commitments are required to qualify.

"Our commitment to our customers' business is of the utmost importance during these challenging, uncertain times. World Cinema and DISH have extended this offer to help our customers and their guests have access to the best entertainment and news available, especially as they face economic barriers to get back to business," said Robert Grosz, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, World Cinema. "We are excited and fully staffed to support new customers with this new offer. We are proud to say that World Cinema has not had a single lay-off or furlough of our employees during this difficult time. We will stay strong to our new and existing customers, our employees, as well as continue to provide the most innovative technology, services and connectivity to our customers and their guests."

About World Cinema

Headquartered in Houston, World Cinema is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, World Cinema is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves 4,200 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year.

For company information visit: www.wcitv.com

Request a demo: [email protected]

Contact:

Christine Bock

[email protected]

SOURCE World Cinema

Related Links

https://wcitv.com

