World Cinema (WCI) Unveils ImpruviX -- A Turn-Key, Custom-Designed Wireless Connectivity Solution For Communities And Destination Properties Nationwide

WCI's ImpruviX -A Turn-Key, Custom-Designed Wireless Connectivity Solution For Communities And Destination Properties Tweet this

In addition, with the continued proliferation and advancement of nationwide 5G cellular data network rollouts, WCI's ImpruviX solution can help properties converge the latest in WiFi technology with 5G, providing a harmonious, ubiquitous coverage and connectivity experience for the residents and guests both inside a property and out.

"As a longtime partner and trusted technology provider to properties nationwide, we understand that reliable connectivity is vital to optimizing the value of any property where guests seek hospitality or where residents live. Building and operating a WiFi network has become completely commoditized, with common sense standards easily achieved by any number of solution integrators. The unique value proposition of ImpruviX is our ability to understand the customized needs of any property or brand, and converge both 5G and WiFi technologies to integrate innovative applications which will define the next generations of guest or resident experience," said Robert Grosz, Chief Commercial Officer, WCI. "Any connectivity decision which starts and ends with price as the only serious consideration will result in a property not fully addressing the needs of their guests or residents. ImpruviX, combined with WCI's core business of in-room entertainment, is an active operating partner with a hotel. Technology is constantly changing, and as your connectivity partner we promise to be your chief catalyst and advisor to optimize the value of your asset through technology. With ImpruviX, our goal is to be the first choice, single-source for endless connectivity to property owners and their residents and guests."

ImpruviX provides endless connectivity and caters to the every need of residents and guests by supporting the latest and most sophisticated connectivity applications and uses including Internet of Things (IoT) smart controls such as security cameras, alert systems, smart flooring, leak detectors, lock/access controls, window treatment controls, and Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting.

About WCI/World Cinema

Headquartered in Houston, WCI is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, World Cinema is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves 4,200 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year.

For company information visit: www.wcitv.com/impruvix

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE World Cinema

Related Links

https://wcitv.com

