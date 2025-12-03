World City Press Launches MaxMention News Follow-Up Service To Turn Press Releases Into Coverage

News publisher showcases case studies where press releases became environment, science, business and politics stories.

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World City Press, publisher of independent news outlets, today unveiled an expanded MaxMention news follow-up service that turns press releases into full news stories on independent news sites, giving brands, nonprofits and campaigns third-party coverage that builds on their original announcements.

Press releases distributed through leading wire services are a vital way to reach media and stakeholders. But newsroom workloads mean many strong announcements never become full articles. MaxMention steps into that gap, using releases and background material as a starting point for news-style stories that live on outlets such as NewsBlaze.com and AxcessNews.com.

"PR wires distribute announcements in the client's words. Follow-up news stories leverage third-party validation to go in-depth on the story behind those announcements," said Alan Gray, Editor and Publisher at World City Press. "We're not replacing wires – we're extending their impact by turning good releases into readable coverage with context, quotes and clear angles."

World City Press has already used releases and direct emails as raw material for stories across several beats.

A Sea Shepherd Global update on two humpback whales caught in fishing nets near Gabon became a NewsBlaze environment story on the rescue and the risk from bycatch.

A Nature research announcement on AI software for predicting protein structures led to a science explainer in plain language.

A release about Cattle Dog Digital's FinancialForce APAC Partner of the Year award opened the door to a later feature on co-founder Sarah Harkness, her RevOps work and a Women in Leadership award.

In each example, a release or email was the starting point, not the finished product. The news stories added narrative, context and angles tailored to readers, giving organisations third-party coverage they could share with customers, donors or supporters.

The MaxMention news follow-up service focuses on turning existing material into news-style coverage rather than sending out more raw PR. A typical engagement includes reviewing a client's press release, blog post or background notes; identifying one or two clear news angles, such as environmental risk, scientific impact, leadership or campaign dynamics; conducting research; and writing a story in the outlet's voice, quoting the client and adding context for readers. The finished story runs on NewsBlaze or a sister site, with optional companion stories that take different angles for different audiences.

"Many good stories stop at the press release," Gray said. "MaxMention focuses on the next step – turning that release into something readers, donors, customers or voters can point to and say, 'This is coverage, not just our own announcement.'"

The service targets PR agencies, in-house communication teams, independent founders and political campaigns that want more than a wire posting. World City Press will use direct outreach and industry partnerships to connect the MaxMention news follow-up service with teams that see their stories under-reported.

