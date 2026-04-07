World-Class Amputee Soccer Comes to Washington, D.C. for the Inaugural McCourt Global Amputee Soccer Invitational

Free and open to the public, the event will bring elite international and U.S. amputee soccer to Georgetown University's Shaw Field on Sunday, April 19

Players from Olympique de Marseille and the American Amputee Soccer Association, represented by Arena Football Club (Delaware) and Colorado Rapids Amputee Soccer, will compete in a full afternoon of matches

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCourt Global today announced the inaugural McCourt Global Amputee Soccer Invitational, a free public exhibition event bringing elite amputee soccer to Washington, D.C. on Sunday, April 19, at Shaw Field on the campus of Georgetown University.

Open to students, families, sports fans, and the wider community, the Invitational will showcase world-class competition while expanding awareness for amputee soccer and adaptive sports at-large.

McCourt Global, a diversified enterprise that builds across real estate and infrastructure, sports, technology, and media, is the event's main sponsor, with Treizième Homme—the foundation of French professional club Olympique de Marseille (OM)—serving as the social impact partner. The Invitational is co-hosted by Georgetown University's Disability Cultural Center and endorsed by the American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA).

The event will feature squads representing OM's official amputee team, various members of the AASA's U.S. Men's National Amputee Soccer Team program (not an officially designated national team), Arena Football Club (Delaware), and Colorado Rapids Amputee Soccer. The teams will compete in a series of seven-a-side matches at Shaw Field. The afternoon's marquee 40-minute exhibition will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET, featuring Olympique de Marseille against select players from the U.S. Men's National Amputee Soccer Team program, followed by three additional 30-minute matches.

Match Schedule:

Sunday, April 19

1:00 p.m. ET – Pre-Match Program

Welcome remarks from the event organizers

Overview of amputee soccer rules and the day's schedule

1:30 p.m. ET – OM vs. U.S. Men's National Amputee Soccer Team Program (Gala Match)

2:30 p.m. ET – OM vs. Arena FC (Match 2)

3:20 p.m. ET – OM vs. Colorado Rapids (Match 3)

4:10 p.m. ET – Arena FC vs. Colorado Rapids (Match 4)

In addition to the on-field action, attendees will have the opportunity to win special prizes, including signed official OM jerseys. A delegation from Olympique de Marseille, including its amputee soccer team, will also take part in community engagements throughout Washington, D.C., including interactive sessions with students from academic institutions across the city.

Lucie Venet, Executive Director of Treizième Homme, said: "Bringing Olympique de Marseille's amputee team to Washington, D.C. is an opportunity to showcase top-level competition while reflecting the values our club represents beyond the pitch. At Treizième Homme, we believe sport can build confidence, strengthen belonging, and expand opportunity. We are proud to support this Invitational, and we hope students and the wider D.C. community join us at Shaw Field to cheer on these extraordinary athletes and help elevate amputee soccer."

Dr. Amy Kenny, Founding Director of Georgetown University's Disability Cultural Center, said: "Our Center exists to celebrate disability culture and foster a culture of access and belonging at Georgetown. Co-hosting this Invitational invites our campus and the broader Washington, D.C. community to experience disability excellence in sport up close, as a community, and with the energy and respect these athletes deserve. We are proud to welcome the public to our campus for a day of competition that brings people together."

Dr. Eric Lamberg, President of the American Amputee Soccer Association said: "The AASA is committed to growing amputee soccer across the United States and expanding opportunities for athletes with limb differences to compete at every level, including representing our country. Events like the McCourt Global Amputee Soccer Invitational are important because they introduce new audiences to this spectacular sport. We invite the local community to come out, support these athletes, and help inspire the next generation of players and volunteers."

As reported by Reuters last year, OM became the first Ligue 1 club to establish an amputee soccer team in 2025—an important milestone in advancing both inclusion and the development of the sport in France, Europe, and around the globe. Created to broaden access and raise the profile of amputee soccer, the team trains regularly at the OM Campus, with access to the same high-quality professional facilities used by OM's women's side, Les Marseillaises, and the club's youth teams. Several OM amputee soccer players compete at an international level with the French national team, and the squad is set to compete for the first time in the Europa League (a top European club competition) in the coming weeks. By embedding amputee soccer within the club's broader sporting structure, OM and Treizième Homme signal a meaningful long-term commitment to increasing participation in the sport and creating new pathways for aspiring athletes.

The McCourt Global Amputee Soccer Invitational was made possible through longstanding relationships across the broader McCourt Global network, including Olympique de Marseille—the French professional football club McCourt stewards—and Georgetown University, home to the McCourt School of Public Policy.

To attend, learn more, or support amputee soccer:

To RSVP and register to attend, visit the McCourt Global Amputee Soccer Invitational Eventbrite page .

For directions to Shaw Field and ADA accessibility information, visit this link. For accessibility needs, please contact [email protected] .

. To learn more about Treizième Homme's programs and how to support its work, visit: www.om.fr/fr/treiziemehomme/presentation.

To learn more about amputee soccer in the U.S., visit: www.usampsoccer.org.

About Treizième Homme

Treizième Homme is the endowment fund and social responsibility arm of Olympique de Marseille. Founded in 2017, the organization embodies the club's long-term commitment and its ambitious goals beyond the soccer field. Treizième Homme provides a unique framework that brings together the club's structuring and high-impact programs, through which OM aims to valorize Marseille and its surrounding region based on four pillars: education, social cohesion, sport, and environmental protection.

About The Disability Cultural Center at Georgetown University

Georgetown University's Disability Cultural Center (DCC) is an on-campus hub that celebrates disability culture, builds community, and provides resources and programming for disabled students, faculty, staff, allies, and anyone interested in learning more about disability. Guided by its mission to celebrate disability as an intersectional identity through the arts, sciences, and community, the DCC works to foster a culture of access at Georgetown that embraces both apparent and non-apparent disabilities as vital to human diversity. The DCC is located at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.disabilityculture.georgetown.edu.

About The American Amputee Soccer Association

The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA) offers recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. The AASA believes that sport has the power to bring people together. Playing amputee soccer provides a sense of community to an underserved population totalling over two million people in the United States and offers opportunity in the face of adversity.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a legacy of over 40 years of service to the limb difference community and is the founder of the worldwide organized sport of amputee soccer. The Association is the sole governing body and international representative to the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and the only US entity authorized to form national teams for international and World Cup competitions. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.

About McCourt Global

McCourt Global is a diversified enterprise building for tomorrow across real estate and infrastructure, sports, technology, and media. With a global portfolio, the company combines operational expertise with strategic capital to develop impactful projects that create long-term economic and social value. Founded by Executive Chairman Frank McCourt, a civic entrepreneur and fifth-generation builder, and led by an international executive team, McCourt Global builds on a 133-year legacy of developing infrastructure and delivering strong financial results alongside a commitment to social impact—an approach that began with the McCourt family's original company in Boston in 1893.

McCourt Global's portfolio includes McCourt Partners, the real estate and infrastructure firm; Olympique de Marseille, the iconic Ligue 1 football club; the Premier Jumping League, a global showjumping competition redefining the sport; and Project Liberty, an initiative to build a better internet where individuals have greater control over their data in the era of AI. Headquartered in New York, McCourt Global operates across North America, Europe, and beyond. For more information, visit McCourt Global's website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE McCourt Global