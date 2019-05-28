World-Class Athletes & Entertainers Return To UCLA's Pauley Pavilion To Compete In The Second Annual Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game On Monday, July 8

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For sports fans and celebrity watchers alike, the second annual Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game will return to UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on Monday, July 8 to celebrate the 2019 ESPY Awards Week. Presented by Southern California's leading Hip Hop station Power 106, the event will raise money and awareness for multiple charities including the host beneficiary, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's WHO Cares initiative Teen Cancer America.

A broad blend of world-class athletes, entertainers, and celebrities will join team captains Floyd Mayweather and Rob Gronkowski, to compete in a show of cross-sport goodwill.

Along with halftime musical performances by multi-platinum recording artist Ty Dolla $ign and more globally recognized special guests to be announced in the coming weeks, the $50K Charity Challenge will also feature the debut of the L.A. Challenge starring some of LA's best athletes putting their shooting skills to the test, and will be hosted by Power 106's own DJ Felli Fel.

"On Monday, July 8th, 2019 at UCLA Pauley Pavilion, we will be defending the title for the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge. We're going back to back, try and stop us," said Floyd Mayweather.

"I'm looking forward to the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge, and supporting this great cause. I'm retired from the gridiron but always ready to bring it on the hardwood. Team Gronk is gonna be hyped and is coming to win!" adds Rob Gronkowski.

"The inaugural Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge was a big success, memorable experience, and a pleasure to see so many athletes and entertainers show out and support the cause. This year will be even better with more special guests and surprises, along with the debut of the hometown L.A. Halftime Skills Challenge," shared Event Producer Steven Ferraro, President of Idol Roc Entertainment.

Thanks to "Powered By" sponsors Boom Cups, YOCO Nashville, and Charity Bids $50K in charity winnings is up for grabs. The winning team will receive $25K for the charity they represent, while the losing team receives $5K for their respective charity. Further, the L.A. Halftime Skills Challenge will feature L.A. athletes and celebs competing to benefit local L.A. charities, in addition to the event host beneficiary Teen Cancer America.

The first 500 pairs of tickets will be given away free with a $20 donation to Teen Cancer America which can be made at 50KCharityChallenge.com. There will also be a substantial amount of complimentary tickets donated to various goodwill organizations in the L.A area.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by in-venue red carpet appearances at 6 p.m., and the opening tip-off shortly after 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, please go to 50KCharityChallenge.com .

About Idol Roc

Established in 2001, Idol Roc, Inc. is an asset ownership & brand management company whose primary focus is curating and producing innovative branded music properties in the live event space that provide a comprehensive and empowering marketing opportunity for aspirational brands. Idol Roc's flagship events include the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, the Up & Up College Festival Series, and the $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Competition. For more info, visit www.idolroc.com.

About Monster Energy

Most companies spend their money on ad agencies, TV commercials, radio spots and billboards to tell you how good their products are. At Monster Energy, we chose none of the above. Instead we support the scene, our bands, our athletes and our fans. We back athletes so they can make a career out of their passion. We promote concert tours, so our favorite bands can visit your hometown. We celebrate with our fans and riders by throwing parties and making the coolest events we can think of a reality. www.monsterenergy.com | www.facebook.com/monsterenergy .





About Teen Cancer America

Teen Cancer America was founded by rock legends from The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend. TCA is a movement to empower and improve the lives of teens and young adults who have been diagnosed with cancer. Together, we can help this group emerging from their cancer experience with compassion and a sense of purpose. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Young people are tomorrow's leaders, artists, educators, and innovators. They are counting on us, and together, we can empower the future. For more information about TCA contact Tao Dawkins, Tao@teencanceramerica.org or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.

About Power 106

POWER 106-FM is Southern California's #1 Hip Hop Station and offers a massive audience of loyal radio listeners by providing relevant and desired content to today's hard to reach consumers, reaching more than 2.8 million listeners weekly. Power 106 is part of Meruelo Media, the largest and fastest growing minority-owned media company in California. Meruelo Media operates Los Angeles television stations KWHY-22 and KBEH 63, and Los Angeles market radio stations 95.5 KLOS-FM, KPWR-FM 105.9 "Power 106," 93.5 KDAY. 93.9 KXOS-FM and Riverside/San Bernardino station 93.5 KDEY-FM.

"Powered By" Sponsor Partners:

BoomCups.com

Instagram.com/YOCONashville

CharityBids.com

