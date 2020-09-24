World-Class Athletes Inspire Cartwright School District Students Through Virtual Mentorship as Part of New Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartwright School District today announced it is partnering with social and emotional learning (SEL) nonprofit Classroom Champions to provide more than 16,000 K-8 students with SEL mentorship from some of America's top Olympians and Paralympians. The partnership is made possible through Classroom Champions' scholarship funding, which awards monies to schools and districts to subsidize programming costs associated with implementing its SEL Foundations Curriculum . The scholarship will allow Cartwright to incorporate the curriculum across 20 schools in the district.

Grounded in the growing body of research that documents the critical connection between SEL skill development and lifelong success and well-being, the SEL Foundations Curriculum includes a suite of digital content featuring world-class athletes -- including two-time Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor and Paralympic Bronze Medalist Samantha Bosco -- who lend their own experiences and mentorship to students through Mindful Minutes and thematic videos during each unit of study.

"Cartwright School District is excited about the partnership with Classroom Champions and the possibilities that will be available for our students, teachers, and school community through the scholarship," said Jane Ardell, Director of STEM & College and Career Readiness for Cartwright School District. "Our hope is that our students and their families will engage in activities and school-wide events that encourage goal-setting and college and career exploration. We are looking forward to having highly successful athletes who our students so often look up to as role models for our students in how to build healthy relationships, develop leadership skills, and practice perseverance and resilience."

"In a year of unprecedented stress and isolation, students need to know they are not alone," said Steve Mesler, founder and CEO of Classroom Champions. "Our programs and curricula have been "COVID-proof" for a decade, so I'm thrilled to see Cartwright taking advantage of the hunger our country's athletes have to support them. Athletes are uniquely positioned to share that message, and we are thrilled to partner with the visionary leadership at Cartwright School District to provide mentorship and teach skills that will help students thrive for their entire lives."

Over the past 10 years, Classroom Champions and its more than 200 Olympians, Paralympians, NCAA student-athletes, and NHL and NFL athlete mentors have taught SEL skills to more than 1 million students across 35 countries. According to surveys of Classroom Champions' educators, 99% of teachers report Classroom Champions improved student perseverance and resilience. Ninety four percent of teachers report improvement in student grades, and 85% have seen increased attendance.

About Classroom Champions

Classroom Champions is a non-profit dedicated to connecting students with world-class athlete mentors. Classroom Champions supports students' social and emotional learning (SEL) and academic achievement, and provides curriculum and mentorship programs to districts, schools, and teachers to encourage children to achieve successful futures.

Since its founding, Classroom Champions has provided more than $10,000,000 in scholarships to Title I, rural, and Indigenous communities. Students participating in Classroom Champions see significant improvements in the classroom, teachers see improved engagement, and athlete mentors learn new skills to prepare for life after sport. Learn more at: www.classroomchampions.org

SOURCE Classroom Champions; Cartwright School District

