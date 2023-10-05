World-Class Comedienne Wanda Sykes Joins Hollywood Veteran Rob Lowe in Provocative New Campaign for Atkins

"Atkins is a trusted leader in weight management and low carb innovation," said Linda Zink, Chief Growth Officer at Simply Good Foods. "The essence of this campaign is to make the viewer think differently about Atkins and consider our delicious products when they may not have before. The witty dynamic between Rob, Wanda and Johnny will bring a new level of engagement and relevance to Atkins."

Rob Lowe has been the Atkins brand spokesperson since 2018. Lowe has lived Atkins as a lifestyle, being mindful of carbs and sugar, while emphasizing protein and healthy fats. He readily credits his favorite Atkins products for satisfying his cravings while keeping his health goals in check. In this campaign, Wanda plays the role of a comedic skeptic – skeptical that Atkins can taste so great and help you lose weight and, as a result, skeptical of Rob Lowe.

"It was a blast working with my friend Wanda Sykes and my son Johnny. The chemistry, the banter – it all clicked. They both had a little too much fun poking fun at how much I love my Atkins bars, shakes and treats," said Rob Lowe. "It's no secret – I have been watching my carbs and sugar since my 30s when I realized I couldn't eat like a teenager anymore. Atkins makes it so easy with their unbelievable products that you just have to taste to believe."

"Who Knew?" is developed by The ACME Idea Company, a strategic and creative agency dedicated to the building of brands. ACME has worked with The Simply Good Foods Company and Atkins since 2017. Throughout its history, ACME has partnered with top consumer package goods companies to define and reimagine many iconic brands.

"Candy Drawer" is the first spot in a series, launching on cable television, streaming and digital channels nationwide. The remaining "Who Knew?" spots will air throughout the next year and can be viewed on the Atkins YouTube channel.

Consumers can visit YouTube to see the debut commercial, "Candy Drawer." The spot will run Oct. 12 on NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime as well as Oct. 22 on Sunday Night Football on CBS Network.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™ and Quest™ brands Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. Please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

About the Atkins™ Brand

Over the past 50 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reduced sugar and carbohydrates, with optimal protein and good fats. Grounded in science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. Atkins portfolio of products includes nutritional bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary treats, and snacks to support the Atkins lifestyle, with free access to all of our tools, such as the website, 1600+ recipes, meal planner, mobile app, community forums, and more. Atkins products are available online at Atkins.com, through e-commerce, and in more than 43,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Livingston

Director, PR & Social Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Simply Good Foods

