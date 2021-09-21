World-Class Cyber Protection Available for Rocky Linux Users

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security , in partnership with CIQ , now provides the most advanced cybersecurity protection tools available for users of Rocky Linux. RunSafe Security's patented Alkemist technology gives users the tools to defeat cyber attacks using cyber hardening technologies and is now integrated within CIQ's platform, developed to deliver dedicated support options for enterprises and organizations using Rocky Linux.

RunSafe's Alkemist actively prevents common techniques attackers typically use to gain control.

"RunSafe's partnership with CIQ provides Rocky Linux users with elevated vulnerability protection as our Alkemist software was created specifically to safeguard open source users," said Joseph Saunders, CEO of RunSafe. "It's the only automated cyber hardening tool that protects open source, in-house developed code, and third-party binaries, while leaving each system functionally identical and logically unique."

RunSafe is now built into the Rocky Linux operating system and is remotely deployable, using patented Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and Moving Target Defense (MTD) techniques for a full cyber hardening defense transformation. Cyber hardening Rocky Linux with RunSafe's Alkemist platform prevents bad actors from taking control of software, stops existing vulnerabilities from spreading throughout multiple devices, and keeps developers focused on what they do best: developing new software.

"The Rocky Linux community deserves world-class protections built-in, so that developers and operators can focus on new features and avoid disruption in service," said Greg Kurtzer, CEO and Founder of CIQ. "Our customers will have the ultimate supply-chain protection, as easily as downloading the protected packages and ISOs from our distro. This will change the game for our customers moving forward."

The CIQ and RunSafe partnership will make RunSafe's Alkemist:Code technology readily available for Rocky Linux users, helping to prevent attackers from taking control of their software. This virtually unbreakable code integrates seamlessly at the "build" stage of the pipeline without slowing down the development cycle or runtime speeds. It's the first step in leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

RunSafe's Alkemist program also offers two other technologies to strengthen software protection efforts:

Alkemist: Flare. Current scanning technology misses 50% of vulnerabilities, and runtime app monitoring technology misses deep indicators of lurking threats. This is leaving software exposed to unexpected attacks and service disruption. Alkemist:Flare continuously monitors the system health during runtime. It provides indicators of stability, reliability, and vulnerability while instantly flagging failures and potential attacks.

Alkemist:Repo . This technology enables users to download prehardened open source packages where security protections are already applied. Alkemist:Repo smooths out patching and updating processes and keeps open source software protected even when a patch or fix isn't available.

About CIQ

CIQ started with the goal of empowering people and communities based on a single but important principle: individuals matter. We know what it is like to build networks from the ground up – we're programmers and engineers too. So we understand what is needed to offer intelligent support with enterprise software that empowers individuals to do great things. CIQ has already been favorably reviewed by Forbes, TechRepublic, TechRadar, and ZDNet; while Rocky Linux is fully supported and backed by some of the world's leading retail and tech titans, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Learn more about CIQ at: https://ctrliq.com/ .

About RunSafe Security, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, RunSafe Security is on a mission to immunize software from cyber attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction. RunSafe's patented technology inoculates customers' systems from an entire class of cyber attacks by stopping the infection at its source. RunSafe Security's customers span the critical infrastructure, IIoT, automotive, medical, DevSecOps, cloud workloads, and national security use cases. Learn more at: https://runsafesecurity.com/ .

