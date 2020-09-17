World-Class Endurance Athlete Mike McCastle Pulls 2.5-ton Truck Ten Miles Through Arctic Circle Continuing his "12 Labors" Project

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-trained and motivated man can accomplish things that seem very-much superhuman. American endurance athlete Mike McCastle is living proof of this. McCastle has won praise worldwide starting in 2014 performing record setting feats of strength performed under the umbrella of his 'Twelve Labors Project' initiative, founded in 2014 to bring awareness to various charitable causes. Following up this series of successes, McCastle recently completed his 7th labor after logistics and safety concerns brought on by Covid-19 and California's recent wild fires required the labor to be changed on little notice.

McCastle crosses into the Arctic Circle with truck in tow while wearing 50 lbs. of chains.

The challenge was still something quite spectacular.

This "Unlikely Labor", completed on September 14th, saw McCastle pull a 2.5 ton full size pick-up truck for 10 miles through the Arctic Circle in freezing temperatures. This feat was performed while wearing 50 lbs. of chains and took place along the infamous Dalton Highway, known as one of the most dangerous roads in America due to its desolation and harsh conditions. His original plan was to walk across Death Valley to the summit of Mt. Whitney wearing 100lbs of chains for Parkinson's Disease research. This Labor was canceled due to logistic and safety precautions associated with the pandemic and recent wild fires which has temporarily closed access to the Mt. Whitney Portal.

"Although my original plan was canceled, I could not throw away the opportunity," commented the clearly passionate McCastle. "I felt that now more than ever, the world needed a reminder of how strong they really are. This 'unlikely labor' was a physical manifestation of the resiliency, adaptability and strength of the human spirit, irrespective of the chaos and uncertainty life bestows on us. There is no burden too great, road too tough or chain too heavy when you are driven by a strong enough purpose."

McCastle has also been active sharing his vast training knowledge and experience as a coach. One high-profile client receiving a great deal of attention over the last year is world record setting adventure athlete, Colin O'Brady, who he has coached and trained to prepare for a historic solo and unsupported trek across Antarctica and a man-powered row across the Drake Passage, both of which are considered 'World Firsts'. These training efforts were recently covered on the Discovery Channel series 'The Impossible Row' and in O'Brady's New York Time's Best Seller, 'The Impossible First'.

Some highlights of McCastle's accomplishments include McCastle pulling 2-ton truck 22 miles across Death Valley for Veteran suicide awareness, and in 2015 breaking the World Record for Most Pull-ups in 24 Hours while wearing a 30lb pack, performing 5,804 pull-ups in under 24 hours.

Expect the strength and endurance challenges to continue as McCastle uses his remarkable abilities to help charities continue their good work.

