World-Class Entertainment Agency Opens Office In Baltimore

Under the leadership of ECE managing partner, John Wolfslayer, the Baltimore office will be launched by former ECE DC agent, Rob Cross. A native of New Jersey, Cross has resided and conducted business in the Baltimore area for years and is an active member of the local NACE organization.

The company chose to open a location in Baltimore because of the growth it has seen and the opportunity to strengthen ties by becoming a truly local entertainment resource for the area. The new office will bring fresh talent to special events held throughout the city and surrounding areas and become a go-to resource for individuals, companies and event planners looking to create innovative, unforgettable experiences.

"ECE is so excited to bring our world-class talent roster and entertainment expertise to Charm City and the surrounding communities. We have been a big part of the Baltimore area special event industry for more than 40 years and are thrilled to officially call Baltimore home. Veteran entertainment consultant, Rob Cross, brings a wealth of experience to our new downtown location and is committed to growing our presence in this great city," says Wolfslayer.

"I am so excited to be given the opportunity to spearhead this office and look forward to its growth and success. My mission is to establish a lasting presence in Baltimore City and the surrounding areas and to provide the best entertainment and customer service to our clients," says Cross.

President and CEO of ECE, Doug Daniel, adds, "The Baltimore area has always been a very important community for ECE. Having Rob Cross with us for many years and spearheading this effort gives me great pride in our business in this area and being part of the local community. I could not be more thrilled to be opening our sixteenth office in this very special place."

ECE is the largest full-service entertainment agency in the country with 16 offices. Partnering with the best bands, DJs, performance artists, national talent and more, ECE has over 8,000 acts available at their fingertips.

Contact: Stephanie Flury

Email: sflury@eastcoastentertainment.com

Phone: (704) 661-0557

Website: www.bookece.com

