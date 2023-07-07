World Class Equestrian Club - Inauguration in Aubrey, Texas

AUBREY, Texas, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Club, an innovative leader in equestrian services, is thrilled to invite you to its world-class horse boarding and training facility in Aubrey, Texas. This updated and redesigned facility, which caters to the needs of horses and riders, will open its doors to the public on July 8, 2023.

"Without the horse, none of this would be possible. We owe them our lives. They give us so much and ask only for basic kindness in return. I believe that horses and humans have a connection that draws us to each other." — McLain Ward, Four-time Olympic Medalist Tweet this Introduction Roan Club - Aubrey

Welcome to the Roan Club, where we provide top-tier amenities for both horses and riders. Our facilities offer spacious stables, professional-grade indoor and outdoor arenas with excellent footing, paddocks, and a wholly secured facility. And you are connected with us using the Roan Club Mobile app, a first-of-a-kind in the industry.

We pride ourselves on fostering a nurturing environment for our equine friends and cultivating a supportive community for all riders.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is organized with members of the Roan Club community, local leaders in the equine industry, horse enthusiasts, and members of the Aubrey 380 Chamber of Commerce.

This includes the facility's inauguration, our mobile app's launch for our members, and a tour of the facility.

"We're excited to bring this level of service to Aubrey," said Sash, the director of operations for Roan Club. We aim to provide an exceptional experience for horse lovers while boosting the local economy and tourism in the area.

Roan Club aims to strengthen the horse community here in the horse country in Aubrey, Pilot Point area, and across Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex and beyond. We invite horse enthusiasts of all levels to explore the new facility and join our growing community.

Get Your Open House Invitation

To attend the open house, RVSP on the Roan Club website and visit the site for more information about the Roan Club and its services. Follow Roan Club on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter for updates and news.

About Roan Club

Roan Club is a leading provider of equine services, offering top-quality horse boarding and training facilities. With a passion for horses and a dedication to the community, Roan Club strives to create a supportive and enriching environment for all riders and their horses.

