World Class Hair Health System Launched by Eclipse

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eclipse unveiled Votesse™, giving physicians another powerful solution to offer their patients to support healthier, fuller-looking hair. Building hair health from the inside out, Votesse is a two-step system that combines a nourishing topical foam with a choice of two unique nutraceutical formulas, one for women and another for men.

Feeding hair from the inside starts with the right combination of nutrients, probiotics and antioxidants. Each physician-developed Votesse nutraceutical formula is blended with key ingredients to address specific factors that influence hair health in men and women.

Men's and women's hair health are influenced differently. "In addition to genetics, new research points to oxidative stress, environmental factors and inflammation as contributing factors," says Dr Sanjay Batra, PhD, FACC. "The blend of key ingredients in Votesse men's and women's formulas reflects the optimal combination to meet each gender's distinct needs."

Now doctors can offer their patients this simple, daily in-home regimen that nourishes the hair inside and out to support healthier, fuller-looking hair.

Jeff Rapaport, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, immediately saw the value for his patients: "I like the combination of a non-drug topical foam and novel nutraceutical that were designed to work together."

Eclipse Founder and CEO Tom O'Brien sees this launch as a win for both patients and practitioners. "We measure our success on several levels," O'Brien says. "We offer products to our physician partners that meet their patients' emerging needs. Our commitment extends beyond that, equipping our partners to effectively grow and expand their practices. Votesse is the latest product we're delivering to the marketplace to advance these shared goals."

About Eclipse

For more than 25 years, Eclipse has been an innovative leader in advancing medical technologies to bring medical and aesthetic supplies to practices in the U.S. and around the globe. Based in Dallas, Eclipse manufactures and distributes high-efficacy, affordable products to physicians that exceed patient expectations and put immediate profit into our partners' practices.

