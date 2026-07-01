World Class Health Surpasses 2,300 Surgical Locations Nationwide, Placing 90 Percent of the US Population Within 30 Miles of Care

Expanded network spans 48 states and now includes more than 2,000 advanced imaging centers, giving self-insured employers verifiable access to high-value specialty care at national scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Class Health today announced a major milestone in the development of its national delivery network, surpassing 2,300 surgical locations across 48 states. With this expansion, 90 percent of the United States population now lives within 30 miles of a World Class Health surgical facility. The network also includes more than 2,000 imaging centers equipped for advanced studies such as MRI and CT, extending the same standard of access and price transparency to diagnostic care.

World Class Health's national delivery network spans 2,300 surgical locations and more than 2,000 advanced imaging centers across 48 states.

The expansion is designed to address one of the most persistent barriers to high-value specialty care for self-insured employers: geographic access. Steerage programs only deliver savings when employees can reasonably reach a recommended provider. By building a network that reaches the substantial majority of the population within a short drive, World Class Health makes it practical for members to receive care at a verified site of service without sacrificing convenience or continuity.

Each location in the network is selected through a clinically led evaluation that weighs provider quality, appropriateness of the proposed procedure, and price relative to a publicly auditable benchmark. The result is a network that gives employers both reach and certainty, with the ability to confirm what a procedure will cost and why before care is delivered.

"Scale is only meaningful when it translates into access for the individual member," said Sid Nambiar, Chief Executive Officer at World Class Health. "Reaching 2,300 surgical locations and placing 90 percent of the population within 30 miles of care means that steerage is no longer a theoretical benefit reserved for those near a major medical center. It is a practical reality for the great majority of an employer's workforce. We built this network deliberately, location by location, so that quality, transparency, and convenience reinforce one another rather than compete."

The addition of more than 2,000 advanced imaging centers reflects the same approach applied to diagnostic care. Imaging is frequently the first point at which a member encounters unpredictable cost and quality, and the expanded network allows employers to route members to centers where the price is known in advance and the standard of care is verified. This positions World Class Health to support members earlier in the care journey, before a surgical decision is made.

The milestone reflects sustained investment in network development as World Class Health continues to expand the categories of specialty care it covers. The company expects to continue growing both the surgical and imaging footprint over the coming year, with the goal of bringing verifiable, transparent access to an even greater share of the working population.

About World Class Health

World Class Health is the largest AI-native cost containment lever for self-insured employers. It is the only fully transparent, exclusively medically led Specialty Care Centers of Excellence platform on the market. We disclose exactly what a provider charges and the benchmark against which savings are calculated, so employers know precisely what they're paying and why.

Every case is governed by a clinical team, with licensed nurses serving as dedicated Nurse Navigators from referral through recovery. The platform uses predictive intelligence to identify employees likely to need high-cost specialty care before a claim is filed, routing them to the right provider, at the right site, at a price their employer can verify.

The combination matters. Traditional COE vendors optimize for network access; we optimize for outcomes, transparency, and cost certainty. We put our compensation behind it, with no PEPM fee and payment only on verified savings measured against a publicly auditable benchmark.

The result: employees who are better informed and better supported through recovery, and employers who can finally see and manage one of their largest cost exposures with precision. The platform covers orthopedics, spine, cardiac, bariatric surgery, general surgery, gynecologic surgery, imaging, and infusions. Learn more at www.worldclasshealth.com.

SOURCE World Class Health