World Class Health and Abett Partner to Bring AI-Native Predictive Surgery Intelligence to Self-Insured Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Class Health (WCH), the leading Center of Excellence (CoE) network for knowledge workers, today announced a strategic partnership with Abett, a healthcare and benefits data platform transforming how employers, health solutions, and consultants use benefits data to drive engagement, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

Under this partnership, World Class Health will provide Abett's data engine capabilities to clients, enabling real-time analytics and insights for clients leveraging WCH's global CoE network. This collaboration will provide employers and consultants with a unified view of utilization, engagement, and savings, helping them optimize plan design and employee communication to maximize the impact of CoE programs. The partnership supports WCH's evolution toward a data-driven and highly personalized CoE model, which integrates world-class medical care with actionable data intelligence.

"Our partnership with Abett helps us connect the dots between care delivery, data, and engagement," said Sid Nambiar, CEO of World Class Health. "By pairing Abett's powerful data capabilities with our medically led care model, we're redefining how employers measure value and members experience care."

In addition to powering WCH's analytics ecosystem, the two organizations will collaborate on joint distribution and co-development initiatives aimed at expanding access to data-driven CoE programs across the self-insured market. Abett's data infrastructure will enable WCH to deliver unprecedented transparency and engagement for members, clinicians, and employers.

"World Class Health's focus on quality and transparency aligns perfectly with Abett's mission to make benefits data actionable," said Michael Hanlon, CEO of Abett "Together, we're creating a foundation that will empower employers to deliver measurable outcomes and truly world-class experiences."

About World Class Health

World Class Health is a global health benefits company connecting employees to top medical centers worldwide through its modern Centers of Excellence network, tailored to the needs of today's knowledge workforce. With thousands of trusted providers across the U.S., World Class Health delivers seamless access to high-quality surgical care wherever employees are, while being used as the largest cost savings lever. Their medically led navigation ensures personalized guidance at every step, while their commitment to delivering a world-class patient experience empowers employers to achieve better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.worldclasshealth.com.

About Abett

Abett's Data Engine is a healthcare and benefits data platform that enables data management at scale, reliably and securely, for leading employers, health solutions, and consultants. The Data Engine integrates data sources across the benefits ecosystem, enables tailored engagement to connect members with the right services, and measures outcomes of benefits programs. Learn more at abett.com.

SOURCE World Class Health