World Class Health, the AI-native Specialty Care platform, expands Imaging, saving employers up to $1,000,000 per 10,000 employees

Members get a vetted facility within 5 miles and a known, typically zero, out-of-pocket cost for CT, MRI, and PET scans.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Class Health (WCH), the AI-native Specialty Care Platform for self-insured employers and TPAs, today announced the expansion of its Imaging Center of Excellence — a program that removes the two largest sources of friction in advanced imaging: the uncertainty about whether a facility produces accurate, high-quality imaging, and the uncertainty about what the member will be asked to pay.

Advanced imaging is one of the most opaque purchases in healthcare. Prices for the same MRI can vary widely inside a single metro with no correlation to quality, and members are typically left to choose on their own with no straightforward way to evaluate either dimension. Surprise out-of-pocket costs are common, and trying to compare facilities or get a real price in advance is its own ordeal.

WCH resolves both questions up front. Network facilities are vetted for clinical quality and contracted at fixed, pre-negotiated rates, so a WCH Nurse Navigator can confirm each member's exact out-of-pocket cost when the scan is booked.

Most working-age Americans live within five miles of an in-network imaging facility. Against commercial benchmarks, the program delivers average savings of up to $1,000,000 per 10,000 employees.

"Advanced imaging is one of the many healthcare purchases where members are still flying blind on both quality and cost," said Sid Nambiar, Chief Executive Officer of World Class Health. "We've taken that uncertainty out of the equation. A member who needs a scan calls our team, gets sent to a great facility, and knows in advance what they will pay — which is almost always nothing."

For most members, choosing an imaging facility is a research project — figuring out which facility is good, what they will pay, how to navigate prior authorization, when they can get an appointment, and how to get results back to the right clinician afterward. Each step is a place the process can stall.

WCH collapses all of that into a single phone call. A WCH Nurse Navigator manages the entire episode — facility selection, pricing, scheduling, prior authorization, prep instructions, and results delivery — so the member's only job is to show up for the scan.

"We've taken a process that asks the member to manage a half-dozen handoffs and replaced it with one phone call," added Nambiar. "When you take the friction out, members stop putting these scans off — which is better for them clinically and better for the employer paying the bill."

About World Class Health

World Class Health is the largest AI-native cost containment lever for self-insured employers. It is the only fully transparent, exclusively medically led Specialty Care Centers of Excellence platform on the market. We disclose exactly what a provider charges and the benchmark against which savings are calculated, so employers know precisely what they're paying and why. Every case is governed by a clinical team, with licensed nurses serving as dedicated Nurse Navigators from referral through recovery. The platform uses predictive intelligence to identify employees likely to need high-cost specialty care before a claim is filed, routing them to the right provider, at the right site, at a price their employer can verify.

The combination matters. Traditional COE vendors optimize for network access; we optimize for outcomes, transparency, and cost certainty. We put our compensation behind it, with no PEPM fee and payment only on verified savings measured against a publicly auditable benchmark. The result: employees who are better informed and better supported through recovery, and employers who can finally see and manage one of their largest cost exposures with precision. The platform covers orthopedics, spine, cardiac, bariatric surgery, imaging, and infusions. Learn more at worldclasshealth.com.

SOURCE World Class Health