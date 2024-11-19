World-Class Leaders to Headline HIMSS25 Global Conference

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets announced an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers for the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, including cybersecurity expert General Paul Nakasone, Dr. Seung-woo Park, President, and Dr. Meong Hi Son, CMIO of Samsung Medical Center, and more to address critical healthcare challenges.

General Paul Nakasone, former Director of the National Security Agency, will share crucial perspectives on cybersecurity challenges facing healthcare organizations.

Dr. Park and Dr. Son will showcase cutting-edge developments in digital health transformation and precision medicine.

"This diverse speaker lineup reflects our commitment to addressing the most pressing issues in health IT today – from mental wellness to cybersecurity defense and technological innovation," said JoAnn Klinedinst, VP of Content & Programming for the conference.

In addition to these speakers, HIMSS25 will offer brand new exhibit hall features, such as the AI Pavilion, Interop+Smart Experience Pavilion, and two new preconference forums focused on smart health transformation and health equity.

HIMSS25 will take place March 3-6, 2025, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Caesars Forum, and Wynn Las Vegas. To register, visit himssconference.com.

