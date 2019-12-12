World-class Performance with Assistance of Artificial Intelligence

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest version of Ortoma Treatment Solution, OTS 4, Ortoma has introduced support of Artificial Intelligence. The system drastically reduces the time needed for pre-operatively planning of a hip implant in 3D, which has created a big interest for the company's unique solution.

Performance has been a focus area during the development of the latest version of Ortoma Treatment Solution (OTS). With OTS 4, an automatic AI-analysis, which forms the basis for the pre-operative planning, is made. The analysis does not take more than about 30 seconds and includes a suggestion for suitable implant and its optimized position. The surgeon can adjust and verify the result in a simple and intuitive workflow, which only takes a few minutes. This can be compared to other systems, which can take up to 30 minutes to perform the same process.

Linus Byström, CEO, comments: "The upgrade of OTS with support of AI exceeds our high ambitions. A pre-operative planning in 3D can now be done substantially quicker than before. It contributes to consistent and optimal result of the treatment outcome."

OTS 4 with support of AI is CE marked for the European market, and surgeries where the system was used have been performed in Sweden. The company is planning to file an application for marketing approval in USA and selected markets in Asia. Prioritization between countries is on-going.

