World-Class Restaurateur And Staten Islander Peter Botros To Cater Empire Outlets Opening Event

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Outlets, New York City's first and only outlet center, announced today that world-class chef and restaurateur Peter Botros will cater Empire Outlets' Grand Opening event. The local Staten Islander will provide a flavor of the innovative cuisine that has made his restaurants true New York City destinations and brought him national acclaim. Botros is the Chef/Owner of several distinguished restaurants on Staten Island, including The Stone House, Chef's Loft at The Stone House, Violette's Cellar, Sofia's Taqueria, and Corner House BBQ. Another Botros restaurant, Sally's Southern, is coming soon in late Summer 2019.

Empire Outlets' Grand Opening will be a celebration for all of Staten Island, featuring dozens of designer retailers, local art installations and world-class public space, including the activation of the waterfront. Empire Outlets is expected to draw millions of visitors each year.

"Empire Outlets is going to change the game for retail, dining and entertainment on Staten Island, and it only made sense to work with the man who transformed Staten Island's culinary landscape for our opening," said Joseph Ferrara, principal of BFC Partners, developer of Empire Outlets. "Peter is an incredible chef and great friend, and we couldn't be more excited that he will be providing food for our opening celebration."

"Empire Outlets is sure to be one of the most economically & culturally impactful developments Staten Island has even seen – Joe is a true visionary and I applaud his resolve and ability to overcome the seemingly countless obstacles in his way to bring Empire Outlets to the people of Staten Island and visitors from all over the globe," said Peter Botros, Chef/Owner of the Stone House at Clove Lakes.

Botros added, "I'm honored to be catering the VIP event and plan to focus on creating dishes that are innovative and whimsical renditions of classic icons. One example is a Lobster Corn Dog 'Cup Cake'. The dish will feature Maine Lobster tail in a cornbread 'cupcake' topped with a shallot-tarragon whipped cream. We will also feature a Chocolate Chip Cookie 'Mountain' in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day."

Located adjacent to the St. George Ferry Terminal, Empire Outlets will feature over 100 designer outlet retailers, a boutique hotel and a 1,250-space parking garage. Major retailers at the center include H&M, Banana Republic, Nike Factory, Gap Factory and American Eagle Outfitters, among others. Eateries are also flocking to Empire Outlets' 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck, which will provide unique views of Manhattan and an unmatched experience for visitors. Restaurants at the center include Shake Shack, Wasabi Steak & Sushi, and MRKTPL, Staten Island's first-ever artisanal food hall.

The Grand Opening celebration will take place on May 15.

About Empire Outlets

BFC Partners' Empire Outlets will be an approximately 340,000 square foot retail complex, comprised of 100 designer outlet retailers and a variety of restaurants and cafes. BFC Partners will also build a 1,250-space structured parking garage below the retail and hotel components to accommodate commuters and tourists alike. Designed by SHoP Architects, Empire Outlets will feature expansive open corridors to the water, contemporary materials reflective of the industrial waterfront, and a sweeping sustainable green roof visible from the harbor. Celebratory vertical circulation elements such as grand staircases, elevators, and streamlined escalators will guide shoppers as they move from the waterfront up to Richmond Terrace, creating a dynamic and easily navigated pedestrian experience. For more information about Empire Outlets New York City, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com. Find us on Twitter @EmpireOutlets and on Instagram at @empireoutlets.

SOURCE Empire Outlets

Related Links

http://www.empireoutletsnyc.com

