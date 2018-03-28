Mattison's 30-plus years of surfing competition and coaching includes winning the national surfing championship in 2003 as well as five East Coast Championships in earlier years. He later was the assistant coach for the USA Surf Team in 2009 when it won a Gold Medal in the International Surfing Association World Championships.

A surfboard design specialist as well, Mattison has been dubbed "Lord of the Boards" by Surfing Magazine.

Mattison will coach the Warrior Surf Team in Scholastic Surf Series Division 5 events.

The Academy's ocean-front campus has made surfing one of the school's most popular winter sports among the cadets who come from 11 states and 18 foreign countries, Milic said. "Sean's experience as a champion competitor, coach, and surfboard designer gives our cadet athletes very special access to world-class training in this sport," he said.

Mattison and his family reside in Oceanside, Calif.

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private not-for-profit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

The academy's mission is "to educate, mentor and develop leadership and good character in young men."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-class-surfing-champion-sean-mattison-joins-army-and-navy-academy-as-surf-coach-300621360.html

SOURCE Army and Navy Academy

Related Links

http://www.armyandnavyacademy.org

