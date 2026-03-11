World-Class Wine & Culinary Celebration Returns to Wine Country

The Fifth Annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, May 14–17, 2026

HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience returns May 14–17, 2026 for a four-day celebration of Sonoma County's farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs alongside acclaimed wines from leading regions around the world. Set among the vineyards and rolling hills of Healdsburg in California wine country, the festival highlights a culinary culture rooted in sustainability, seasonality, and a deep connection to agriculture.

Chefs at Healdsburg Wine & Food Welcome Reception

The weekend opens with a Welcome Celebration at Appellation Healdsburg, the culinary-focused luxury hotel founded by Chef Charlie Palmer and Executive Chef Reed Palmer. The evening features dishes from chefs Maneet Chauhan and Duskie Estes alongside offerings from the Appellation culinary team, paired with curated wines.

A featured seminar, "150 Years of Beringer Vineyards," moderated by Ray Isle, executive wine editor of Food & Wine magazine, honors Napa Valley's longest continuously operating winery as it celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1876, Beringer Vineyards helped shape California wine. Pairings will be prepared by Charlie Palmer, Reed Palmer, and the Appellation Healdsburg culinary team.

Another seminar, "Don't Bust My Chops" Red Wine Loves Lamb, takes place at Arandas in Healdsburg. Moderated by wine educator Anthony Giglio, the session explores the science behind pairing red wine and lamb, featuring a tasting of red wines with lamb dishes prepared by XXVII North using lamb from the American Lamb Board.

Saturday's Grand Tasting (12:00–4:00 p.m., with VIP early entry from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.) will feature bites from nationally recognized chefs including Joe Sasto, Nadia Caterina Munno "The Pasta Queen," Viet Pham, Lee Anne Wong, and Britt Rescigno, while more than 150 local and international wine producers pour throughout the afternoon.

The Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting will showcase Willer Larreal of Sushi by Scratch Restaurants; Jeffrey Lunak of Sumo Dog; Mark Stark and Chef David Zimmerman of Stark Reality Restaurants featuring Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar; Todd Kneiss of Acme Burger; Kris Austin of A&M BBQ; Dino Moniodis of Dino's Greek; Carlos J. Mojica of Guiso Latin Fusion; Jake Rand of Sushi Koko; Ari Weiswasser of Glen Ellen Star, Stella, and Park Avenue Catering; and Sheana Davis of The Epicurean Connection.

Featured experiences include the Sushi by Scratch Restaurants Omakase Dinner Friday evening at Aperture Cellars and the Garden to Table Lunch at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. Chef Willer Larreal will present an omakase-inspired tasting paired with wines from Founder and Head Winemaker Jesse Katz, named 2025 Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast. The Garden to Table Lunch features Executive Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami, Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor, and Top Chef alum Maneet Chauhan.

Additional highlights include the Sommelier Showdown Dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen, where American and international sommeliers compete to pair wines with a menu from Executive Chef Shane McAnelly alongside Chefs Charlie Palmer, Reed Palmer, and Daniel Kedan of the Culinary Institute of America. Moderated by Ray Isle, guests will vote for their favorite pairings.

Platinum VIP Weekend Package holders will enjoy a lunch at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery featuring fresh pastas by Nadia Caterina Munno "The Pasta Queen" and Italian dishes by Domenica Catelli, paired with Ferrari-Carano wines and selections from Chalk Hill Estate, Chateau St. Jean, Silverado Vineyards, Lancaster Estate, and Champagne PIAFF, with bites from Sam McKenzie, Culinary Director of Foley Family Wine & Spirits.

Friday morning, J Vineyards' Shifting the Lens series returns with a brunch hosted by Iron Chef, Top Chef, and restaurateur Stephanie Izard. Friday evening at MacMurray Estate, VIP guests will attend a seated Platinum Dinner featuring wines from Ravenswood Winery and live-fire cooking by chef Britt Rescigno.

The 5th annual outdoor concert at Rodney Strong Vineyards will feature Grace Bowers, the 19-year-old award-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bandleader. Opening the evening is country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis, nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards. Rodney Strong wines and food truck dinners will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting Farm to Pantry.

The Big Bottle Party at The Matheson returns with large-format wines paired with late-night bites by Chefs Dustin Valette and Lee Anne Wong, plus a Sushi by Scratch Restaurants pop-up omakase tasting, wine lounges, caviar stations, and a dance floor.

Sunday concludes with the Sunday Wine-Down Pool Party at Appellation Healdsburg and the Pizza & Pinot Party at Copain Wines in the Russian River Valley, where Joe Sasto and Ari Weiswasser will serve handmade pizzas paired with pinot noir.

"As we mark our fifth year, we're proud of how the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience has evolved into a platform that champions sustainability, culinary innovation, and agricultural heritage," said Steve Dveris, Founder and CEO.

Partners of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience include Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery, FOOD & WINE, and founding partner Sonoma County Winegrowers. The Official Water is San Benedetto. The Reserve Lounge at The Matheson Rooftop is presented by First Citizens Bank and First Citizens Wealth.

