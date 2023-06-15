World Clean Air Day 2023: DH Lifelabs Responds to Air Quality Crisis Amid Canadian Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the globe marks World Clean Air Day today, DH Lifelabs , a global leader in air purification technology, underscores the urgent need for collective action in combating air pollution, particularly in light of the ongoing wildfire crisis in Canada that has profoundly impacted air quality in the United States.

DH Lifelabs Sciaire + HEPA

Approximately 75 million people across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast parts of the US, including major cities such as New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Charlotte, Detroit, and Indianapolis, are under air quality alerts due to the wildfire smoke originating from Canada. The smoke has been so severe that New York City experienced air quality levels unseen since the 1960s 1 .

The wildfire smoke contains particulate matter 2.5 microns or smaller (PM2.5), small enough to travel deep into the lungs. Exposure to PM2.5 can exacerbate health conditions like asthma and reduce lung function in ways that can worsen existing respiratory problems and even heart disease. Additionally, inhaling wildfire smoke can potentially increase susceptibility to respiratory infections and exacerbate underlying health problems. Long-term exposure to such smoke has been associated with decreased lung function 2 .

"Understanding the far-reaching impact of air pollution is the first step in combating it," says Chris Coleman, Global VP of Marketing at DH Lifelabs. "These devices aren't just purchases, they're world-changing technologies that form part of the solution to a worldwide health crisis."

DH Lifelabs' Aaira and Sciaire technologies harness the power of electrolysis and plasma ionization, respectively, to actively provide cleaner, healthier indoor environments. These products offer hope in a time when clean air has become an increasingly scarce commodity due to escalating wildfire activities and the resultant smoke.

On World Clean Air Day, DH Lifelabs supports the campaign to educate, act, and advocate for cleaner air. The company encourages everyone to learn more about air pollution's impacts, take action to reduce personal exposure and contribution to the crisis, and advocate for clean air measures in their communities. The current situation underscores the importance of reducing exposure to smoke, such as staying indoors and using active air purifiers, particularly for people with health conditions that may make them more vulnerable to air pollution 2 .

For more information about DH Lifelabs and their products, visit www.dhlifelabs.com , www.dhlifelabs.co.uk , or www.dhlifelabs.jp

About DH Lifelabs:

DH Lifelabs is a leading provider of innovative air quality purification solutions, merging nature and technology to create healthier and happier lifestyles for people everywhere. The company's all-natural air purification technology uses science and natural ingredients to combat indoor air pollution and allergens, providing a safe and healthy living environment for individuals and families. DH Lifelabs' products include air purifiers, surface cleaners, and other household items that are gentle yet powerful, providing an effective and practical solution for households and workplaces alike. The company is committed to making the world a better place by providing eco-friendly, all-natural products that promote health and wellness while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit www.dhlifelabs.com .

Media Contact:

Amanda Huddy

Hudson Davis Communications

[email protected]

805-657-8674

SOURCE DH Lifelabs