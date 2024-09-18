World Cleanup Day 2024: Wisesky's Powerful W-Cat Air Purifier Cleans Deeper to Make Pet Homes Fresher and Healthier

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisesky, an innovative brand that focuses on air purification technology and is committed to solving the problems of pet-raising families, is celebrating the inaugural World Cleanup Day 2024, which falls on September 20, with a reminder for pet lovers the world over, that its recently launched W-Cat Air Purifier is the perfect solution for pet families to deal with health risks caused by cat hair, dander, and odor. The product aims to create a healthier and fresher living environment for pet families and is especially suitable for asthma sufferers and people allergic to animal dander. The W-Cat Air Purifier is available for purchase on Wisesky's official website or on Amazon.

A clean and healthy environment is vital, especially in pet-loving households. Floating hair, bacteria and dust in the air can have a serious health impact on cats and the impact of dander and floating hair is also particularly acute for humans, especially babies and asthma patients. World Cleanup Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility everyone shares in preserving and maintaining a clean and healthy environment, including in pet homes, as well as sustainable waste and resources management, through raising awareness of the role clean-up efforts play in sustainable development. Wisesky W-Cat air purifiers contribute to family health and a cleaner global environment on World Cleanup Day and every day.

Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifiers' unique features include:

Powerful adsorption of cat fur: W-Cat's pre-filter adsorbs large floating particles such as pet fur, dust, dander and Wisesky's proprietary grille design, known as the W-Cat Meow Buddy, enhances the air purifier's ability to capture long, floating cat fur and other airborne particles, making it the perfect companion for pet families.

UVC ultraviolet kitty health protection: UVC three-dimensional sterilization technology for an added layer of protection, kills 99.9% of germs, caring for the healthy growth of cats.

WiseHEPA™ filtration system: A 2-in-1 combo filter that includes a H13 HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter, removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns.

A 2-in-1 combo filter that includes a H13 HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter, removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns. Comprehensive safety design: A 24V low voltage design, bite-resistant power cord, and tip-over power-off, ensures kitty safety.

Wisesky's W-Cat Air Purifier has passed SGS and Intertek allergen testing certifications that ensures the authority of the product and, through the Company's extensive research into pet families, has accelerated the field of air purification in recent years. Wisesky is committed to the mission of improving the quality of life of customers and their pets based on technology, especially in the context of global environmental protection.

James Franklin, CTO of Wisesky, commented: "Wisesky is honored and delighted to be a part of the global response to the inaugural World Cleanup Day 2024, with the reminder that cleaning the homes we live in every day is also helping to keep our planet clean too. Wisesky is acutely aware that pet households face particularly complex cleaning challenges, so we developed the W-Cat Air Purifier that serves as a cleaning tool and represents our strong commitment to family health and environmental responsibility. By providing a healthier and cleaner living space for pet families, we hope to contribute to the global cleanup movement, and we invite everyone to join us in creating a more sustainable and healthier future for both humans and our furry friends."

To celebrate and encourage more people to be part of World Cleanup Day 2024, Wisesky has a special offer for customers who purchase a W-Cat Air Purifier for the price of US$299 will receive their air purifier and 10 free pre-filters.

About Wisesky

Wisesky aims to provide users with more humanized intelligent home appliances by combining technology with home. Wisesky has excellent technology and experience in air purification and water filtration, committed to promoting sustainable and healthy living in an environmentally friendly way. Wisesky knows that a good product enhances user comfort and well-being. Their products adhere to the WUE (Wisesky User Experience) design principle, integrating advanced aerospace technology into home appliances to transform life through technology.

SOURCE Wisesky International Trade Limited