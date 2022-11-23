World Clinical Trials Racial Representation Data Study 2022 Featuring Novartis, GSK, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co, AbbVie, & Bayer

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trials - The Importance of Diversity in Clinical Trials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of clinical trial racial representation data and evaluates racial demographics across a number of clinical trials sectors to highlight the level of diversity.

The clinical trials data used for these analyses was extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database, captured on June 16 and July 19, 2022. The data primarily includes clinical trials initiated from January 1, 2013 to June 16, 2022.

Disclosed racial representation data has been analyzed by location, by year, phase, therapy area, sponsor type, top industry sponsors, pivotal study status, single country and multinational trials, decentralized trials, and CRO involvement.

Additional analysis on obstacles in the recruitment of diverse subject populations in clinical trials and steps which can be taken to increase diversity have also been included.

Reasons to Buy

Provides a breakdown of racial representation data across a number of clinical trial sectors.

Identifies which areas are lacking in clinical trial population diversity.

Highlights the variation in diversity in the industry and against institutional sponsors.

Documents the barriers to diversity in clinical trials and outlines steps to improve it.

Assesses how decentralized and virtual components in clinical trials affect diversity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Analysis of Diversity in Clinical Trials (2013-2022)

Key Findings

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Novartis

GSK

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Eli Lilly

Merck & Co

AbbVie

Bayer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qavq9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets