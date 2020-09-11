World Coconut Cream Market Analysis 2020 - Innovations in New Product Formulations are Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coconut Cream Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coconut cream market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for flavoring agents used in processed foods and different cuisines and demand for non-sweet cream in desserts and beverages among the health-conscious consumers. Also, innovations with new product formulations have further fueled market growth. For instance, McCormick & Company, Inc. launched a new range of flavored products- Thai Kitchen Coconut Cream, which is a gluten free way to enhance the taste, from cakes to curries. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading country in the agave syrup market, followed by Europe.



However, the decreased availability of the sugar substitutes and development of artificial sweeteners have shifted preferences of consumers towards artificial sweeteners and is thus restraining the market.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand For the Convenience Food



Consumers are more inclined toward convenience food products, such as baked goods, confectioneries, other ready meals, and beverages, owing to their instant nature, to cut down the preparation and handling time of the food. Food stabilizers make up a very small part of the final product, but they have a significant impact on the final packaged product. For instance, products, ranging from fat-free dressing, low-fat mayonnaise, sauces, processed meat products, etc., require a broad variety of functional ingredients to provide optimization in terms of stability, creaminess, shelf-life, viscosity, and water absorption, among others.



Asia Pacific to Drive the Coconut Cream Market



Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share in the coconut cream market as it is considered to be one of the principal ingredients in Asian cuisines. Also, expansion of foodservice channels including bakeries and specialty drink stores across regions is a key factor for the evolution of the market, as coconut cream is extensively used as a flavoring and conditioning agent. In addition, a shift in consumer preference for foods derived from organic ingredients and demand for low-fat products is likely to facilitate the expansion of coconut cream products across various applications.



Competitive Landscape



The global coconut cream market is highly competitive in nature having many domestic and multinational players competing for market share and with innovation in products being a major strategic approach adopted by leading players. Additionally, merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership with other companies are the common strategies to enhance the company presence and boost the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Category

5.1.1 Organic

5.1.2 Conventional

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Channels

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle S A

6.4.2 Edward & Sons Trading Co.

6.4.3 Windmill Organics Limited

6.4.4 McCormick & Company, Inc.

6.4.5 Greenfield Products, LLC

6.4.6 Thrive Market

6.4.7 Goya Foods, Inc.

6.4.8 Grace Foods Canada Inc.

6.4.9 Sambu Group

6.4.10 Thaitan Foods International Co,.Ltd.

6.4.11 Maya Gold Trading BV

6.4.12 Celebes Coconut Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



