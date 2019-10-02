World College Radio Day is This Friday, Uniting Nearly 500 College Radio Stations Around the World with the Black Keys as Official Ambassadors

WEST MILFORD, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 485 college radio stations are uniting for World College Radio Day this Friday, October 4, across the United States and around the world in 28 countries. The event is a celebration of college radio, and this year has support from Grammy-winning The Black Keys, who are the official ambassadors of the event, as well as interviews with bands such as Rise Against, Spin Doctors, Manchester Orchestra and Lacuna Coil.

World College Radio Theme The Black Keys are the official ambassadors of World College Radio Day 2019

The theme this year for WCRD is "Hear It First on College Radio" and participating stations will explore and highlight how students create unique programming and content on college radio that is important to them and not heard on any other medium. It is often college radio that gives a spotlight to local stories and issues, as well as playing music that is new and innovative. "Only on college radio will you hear music and programming you just can't find anywhere else, and it's the place where people take risks in what they play," says Rob Quicke, founder of World College Radio Day and Professor of Communication at William Paterson University in New Jersey.

Four-time Grammy award winners The Black Keys have also been named the official 2019 Ambassadors for World College Radio Day. "The Black Keys' journey to becoming a top iconic modern rock band reminds us of college radio students who begin their career in college radio," said Anabella Poland, General Manager of WMSC FM at Montclair State University and Vice President of College Radio Day. "They began playing small intimate shows and graduated to headlining their own arena tours."

"The importance of college radio can't be overstated," said Pat Carney of The Black Keys. "Dan and I are proud to be the ambassadors of College Radio Day." As ambassadors of the event, Pat has recorded an exclusive interview for college radio stations to play on the air during the day. The Black Keys are currently on a North America stadium tour in support of their new album Let's Rock. "It feels incredible to be getting played on college radio," says Pat, as the album continues to do well across the country.

The aim of World College Radio Day is to raise greater awareness of the many student radio stations that operate around the world by encouraging people who would not normally listen to college radio to do so on this day. Stations are planning special programming and events that include live music from local artists, on-campus festivities, and inviting alumni back onto the airwaves. World College Radio Day 2019 will take place globally on Friday, October 4. For more information, please visit www.collegeradio.org .



World College Radio Day (now in its ninth year) is organized by the non-profit College Radio Foundation, and is an annual event that celebrates college radio stations and those that staff them. Press contact: Rob Quicke (973-720-3669). Email: 224004@email4pr.com

